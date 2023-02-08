Egypt to offer shares of 32 state-owned companies to private investors

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday the government is planning to offer shares in 32 state-owned enterprises, starting in this quarter and lasting until the first quarter of 2024.

He said the 32 include three banks and two military-owned companies. They will be offered to individual and strategic investors, he added.

The total of 32 companies is 12 more than Mr Madbouly said would be available for an initial public offering last week.

More to follow …