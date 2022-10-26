Gap removes Kanye West's Yeezy from stores

After ending its partnership with Ye’s Yeezy label last month, Gap is now pulling all remaining Yeezy Gap products from its shelves and online stores after the rapper and designer made anti-Semitic remarks.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gap said it would take immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap items and shut down e-commerce site YeezyGap.com. It now redirects shoppers to Gap.com.

Last month, the performer formerly known as Kanye West and Gap terminated a royalty agreement to sell apparel through 2030.

Even after that rupture, Gap had intended to sell existing Yeezy Gap products into the first half of 2023, a person familiar with the matter said. That was to include several product releases in the autumn, including a holiday collection, said the person, who asked to remain anonymous.

“Anti-Semitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values,” Gap said in the Tuesday statement.

“On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organisations that combat hate and discrimination.”

Gap shares were up 2.5 per cent after the move.

Ye’s other major corporate partner, Adidas, cut ties with him on Tuesday.

“Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the German company said.

In now-deleted Instagram posts from earlier this year, the Grammy Award-winning artist accused Adidas and Gap of failing to build contractually promised permanent stores for products from his Yeezy fashion line.

