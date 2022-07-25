DP World's Imperial increases stake in Botswana-based distributor PST to 72%

DP World-owned Imperial increased its stake in Botswana firm PST Sales & Distribution to 72 per cent, up from 38 per cent, as part of the port operator's strategy to create an integrated global supply chain.

The deal was completed on July 1, Dubai-based DP World, said in a statement on Monday.

PST specialises in supply chain management, sales, branding and financial and administrative management. It works with multinationals in the food and non-food fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

The Gaborone-based firm, formed in 2012, distributes and markets products from baby care and pet food to stationery and medicine, according to its website.

“PST’s sound knowledge of the consumer landscape in Botswana, coupled with its comprehensive distribution and sales solutions, aligns well with DP World’s strategic objective of leveraging assets and logistics to create an integrated global supply chain — from factory floor to customer door,” Mohammed Akoojee, chief operating officer of DP World Logistics and group chief executive at Imperial, said.

“PST further entrenches Imperial as the leading distributor of consumer goods in southern Africa, providing brand owners with informed and unparalleled access to their end consumers by leveraging our in-market networks and in-country infrastructure.”

DP World is one of the world’s biggest operators of marine ports and inland cargo terminals, with operations in African countries including Senegal, Egypt, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The port operator has been on an acquisition spree in an effort to become a more diversified and integrated logistics company.

It has been building its presence across Africa and, in February, concluded its acquisition of South Africa’s Imperial Logistics.

“PST is a renowned Botswana business known for the delivery of well-known brands in the country and further enhances our position as the leading distributor in southern Africa”, Johan Truter, chief executive of Imperial’s Market Access business, said.

“The business has robust infrastructure and is run by a team of mainly local employees."

This month, Imperial said it received approval to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Mozambique-based logistics company J&J Group, boosting its position in the lucrative African market.

The acquisition of the first tranche of shares amounting to 51 per cent of the J&J Group, which was first announced in July 2021, closed on July 18, DP World said.

This will be followed by the acquisition of second and third tranches of 46.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively, the port operator said.

Also in July, Imperial said it acquired a controlling stake in Africa FMCG Distribution in Nigeria.

Part of the Chanrai Group of Companies, AFMCG represents multinational companies and their brands and distributes products across Africa.

Its services extend to co-manufacturing, co-packing, sourcing and value-added services in the FMCG sector.