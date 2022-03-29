DP World launches e-commerce platform dubuy in Tanzania

DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, has expanded its e-commerce platform, dubuy.com, to East African country Tanzania to offer local businesses access to international markets.

The business-to-business online marketplace will ensure "reliable fulfilment, secure financial transactions and safe movement of goods", the Dubai-headquartered company said in a statement on Tuesday.

First launched in Rwanda in April, the platform was later expanded to the Kenyan market before now entering Tanzania. It aims to enable African businesses to buy wholesale products across a variety of categories, both domestically and abroad.

The company said it will offer a “secure and reliable” supply chain through DP World’s global ports and logistics network. The platform will provide users a “combination of advanced technology and DP World physical infrastructure”, which includes the Port of Berbera in Somaliland, to solve challenges facing the growth of e-commerce in Africa.

While the share of Africa's e-commerce transactions remained at less than 2 per cent of the global market in 2017, according to a report by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, online retail in the continent has been growing.

In 2020, the revenue generated by online shopping in Africa was estimated at around $27.97 billion, an increase of over $6bn since 2019, according to Statista. It estimates that e-commerce revenue in the continent will reach more than $46.1bn by 2025.

Dubuy.com will support homegrown businesses to transform into international enterprises by providing them access to new markets in Africa, the Middle East and the rest of the world, Mahmood Al Bastaki, chief operating officer of Dubai Trade World, said.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion into East Africa with our launch in Tanzania, a key strategic market given its rapidly growing economy and under-served e-commerce marketplace. Access to these new digital tools will enable local businesses to prosper," Mr Al Bastaki said.

Since its launch, dubuy.com has created an online business community of more than 1,500 active merchants. The marketplace also helps global companies find and serve new trading partners in Africa, opening up markets with rapid economic growth.

The launch of the online platform will boost Tanzania’s development vision for 2025 that aims to have a strong, diversified, resilient and competitive economy, Paul Koyi, president of Tanzania Chambers of Commerce, said.

Dubuy.com will improve Tanzania’s trading connectivity, build an easy access market for local entrepreneurs and ensure sustainable growth, he said.

“With our local expertise, and DP World’s global footprint and influence, we have a bright and prosperous future as part of a global market ahead of us."