Amanat first-quarter net profit up 2% as revenue rises

Dubai-listed education and healthcare investment company Amanat Holdings posted a two per cent rise in first-quarter net profit as revenue rose on strong growth in its healthcare business.

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the company rose to Dh32 million ($8.7m) in the first three months of the year, the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market on Thursday. Revenue during the period rose 77 per cent to Dh130m.

However, the company clarified that on an adjusted basis, excluding the prior year result from divested entities, the rise in annual net profit stood at 39 per cent for the reporting period.

Adjusted total income also grew 40 per cent to Dh46.9m, it said.

Amanat divested its minority stakes in education platform Taaleem Holdings and Saudi Arabian healthcare provider International Medical Centre last year.

“Three months into the new year, we are progressing as planned and are focused on delivering solid growth through the rest of 2022," Mohamad Hamade, chief executive of Amanat, said.

“We have a strong pipeline of healthcare and education opportunities, and we are working on optimising our capital structure to deploy further capital and grow our assets under management.”

More to follow...