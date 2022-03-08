UAE tech start-up Dukkantek raises $5.2 million

UAE technology start-up Dukkantek raised $5.2 million as it aims to support the digital transformation of traditional retail.

Funding was secured from Global Founders Capital, Colle Capital Partners, Wamda Capital, Plug and Play, and Comma Capital, Magnitt reported.

Other investors in the round include Nowais Capital, Annex Investments, and AMK Investment Office.

Founded in January 2021, Dukkantek provides a digital storefront management platform for retailers.

Capital invested in the e-commerce sector increased by 235 per cent year on year, with 12 more deals than the year before, Magnitt said.

“Dukkantek’s impressive traction and long-term potential are underpinned by a strong team, a full-stack solution, and a comprehensive offering for the merchants they onboard," said Mariam Kremer, partner at Global Founders Capital.

"We are thrilled to lead this funding round and partner with the Dukkantek team to help make their vision a reality and continue our support for high-growth start-ups in the Mena region”.