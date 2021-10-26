Neom Tech and Holding and OneWeb join in $200m venture for satellite connectivity

Neom Tech & Digital Holding Company and its strategic partner, One Web, on Tuesday signed a $200 million deal to deliver high-speed satellite connectivity to the Saudi megacity of Neom, Saudi Arabia, the wider Middle East, and neighbouring East African nations.

“It is a great pleasure to witness the signing of the joint venture between Neom and OneWeb, which is a testament to Saudi Arabia’s promising future in the space technology sectors," Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih said.

"Today’s agreement will contribute to economic growth and accelerate digital and communications knowledge transfer to the kingdom through the transformative Neom vision."

Neom Tech & Digital Holding, the primary holding firm to be established as a subsidiary of Neom, and the new entity will have exclusive rights to distribute OneWeb, the first and only licensed operator in Saudi Arabia.

It is also the second-largest low earth orbit operator, with 358 satellites, and will offer services for seven years from the initiation of the satellite network, which is expected to be in 2023.

The groundwork for its infrastructure is expected to be completed in 2022. The launch of OneWeb's satellite network will transform businesses and rural communities in the region where access to fibre-like internet was previously unimaginable.

"We still have nine years to complete our journey and we are confident that we will meet all requirements so that Neom will be in the location that the Crown Prince [Mohammed bin Salman], chairman of the board of directors, wanted it to be an unprecedented event in the history of mankind," said Nazim Al Nasr, chief executive of the Neom project.

Mr Al Nasr was speaking at the Future Investment Initiative Forum held in Riyadh.

The agreement includes a long-term strategic partnership in regards to research and development of future connectivity systems.