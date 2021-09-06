Aluminium prices hit 10-year high as Guinea coup leads to supply concerns

Bauxite is processed at Guinea's largest mining firm, CBG, north of the capital Conakry. AFP / Georges Gobet

Aluminium prices climbed to the highest level in more than a decade as political unrest in Guinea fuelled concerns over supply of the raw material needed to make the metal.

A unit of the military seized power and suspended the constitution, with head of special forces, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, urging the army to back him.

That rattled global aluminium markets on Monday – prices in London notched a fresh 10-year high and futures in China climbed to the highest since 2006 – as the political instability raises the possibility of disruptions to bauxite shipments from the key global supplier.

Aluminium has climbed about 40 per cent this year in London as massive global stimulus measures stoked demand just as smelters in China, the biggest producer, struggled to maintain output during a seasonal power crunch and Beijing sought to rein in the country’s carbon emissions.

Bauxite is the feedstock used to make alumina, which is further processed into aluminium, and Guinea accounts for more than half of all of Chinese imports.

The market “can be seriously shaken” by the situation, United Company Rusal founder Oleg Deripaska said in a Telegram post. The company’s shares surged 14 per cent in Hong Kong to the highest since 2012.

Prices on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 1.8 per cent to $2,775.50 a tonne, the highest since May 2011, and traded at $2,757. In China, futures jumped as much as 3.4 per cent to the highest since 2006, before paring gains to 2.2 per cent.

“Investors are quite concerned given China buys a big chunk of bauxite from Guinea”, though there haven’t been reports of disruptions yet and the extent of any impact will depend on how the situation evolves, Xiong Hui, chief aluminium analyst at Beijing Antaike Information Development, said.

Aluminium Corp of China, the biggest producer which has a bauxite project in Guinea, said all of its operations are normal and it has ample bauxite inventories at its plants in China. Shares in Hong Kong climbed as much as 10 per cent.

Investors are also looking at continuing production cuts in China’s Guangxi province, which is further tightening the market, Ms Hui said.

The energy-intensive aluminium industry has come under increased scrutiny as part of Beijing’s pollution crackdown. China produces around 60 per cent of the world’s total, with concerns around output prompting some of its largest smelters to pledge to ensure supply and metal to be released from state reserves to ease tightness. The country has become increasingly reliant on imports, a rare development that’s drained global supplies of the usually abundant metal.

Aluminium, used in everything from car parts to drinks cans and home appliances, fared particularly badly at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, but is now enjoying a strong resurgence as consumer demand and economic activity bounces back. In the longer term, the metal is set to benefit from its use in electric vehicles and renewable energy.

What She Ate: Six Remarkable Women & the Food That Tells Their Stories

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Another way to earn air miles In addition to the Emirates and Etihad programmes, there is the Air Miles Middle East card, which offers members the ability to choose any airline, has no black-out dates and no restrictions on seat availability. Air Miles is linked up to HSBC credit cards and can also be earned through retail partners such as Spinneys, Sharaf DG and The Toy Store. An Emirates Dubai-London round-trip ticket costs 180,000 miles on the Air Miles website. But customers earn these ‘miles’ at a much faster rate than airline miles. Adidas offers two air miles per Dh1 spent. Air Miles has partnerships with websites as well, so booking.com and agoda.com offer three miles per Dh1 spent. “If you use your HSBC credit card when shopping at our partners, you are able to earn Air Miles twice which will mean you can get that flight reward faster and for less spend,” says Paul Lacey, the managing director for Europe, Middle East and India for Aimia, which owns and operates Air Miles Middle East.

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Salem Rashid, Mohammed Al Attas, Alhassan Saleh Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Yahya Nader, Ahmed Barman, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah, Yahya Al Ghassani Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

The lowdown Badla Rating: 2.5/5 Produced by: Red Chillies, Azure Entertainment Director: Sujoy Ghosh Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke

