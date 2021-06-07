Global aluminium users register strong improvement in operating conditions in May

New orders and production grew as global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic

Emirates Global Aluminium sold 2.52 million tonnes of cast metal last year. The Middle East is home to some of the world’s biggest aluminium producers. Courtesy Mubadala Investment Company
Emirates Global Aluminium sold 2.52 million tonnes of cast metal last year. The Middle East is home to some of the world’s biggest aluminium producers. Courtesy Mubadala Investment Company

Companies that use aluminium across the world registered a strong improvement in operating conditions in May.

Both production and new orders grew as the global economy began to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic-induced headwinds.

The seasonally adjusted Global Aluminium Users Purchasing Managers Index, a composite indicator designed to give an overview of operating conditions for manufacturers identified as heavy users of aluminium, increased slightly to 55.9 in May, from 55.7 in April.

“A sustained expansion in production levels kept the latest PMI reading above the neutral 50 threshold,” IHS Markit’s economist Usamah Bhatti said. “New orders also continued to grow, partly due to the fastest rise in export sales since March 2010.”

Aluminium users across all three monitored regions registered output expansion in May, led by a record rise in demand at European companies. Firms in the US also noted a quicker expansion in output levels, while Asia-based companies pointed to a softer, but still sharp, upturn in production.

However, concerns related to raw material shortages “continued to weigh on aluminium users, as a record deterioration in vendor performance led to a rapid rise in average cost burdens that was the fastest recorded in over ten years”, Mr Bhatti said.

Read More

Aerial view of Abu Dhabi. Business activity in the UAE and Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector economy continued to expand in May. Courtesy: DCT Abu Dhabi Business activity in Arab world's largest economies improves in May as vaccinations boost confidence

Emirates Global Aluminium delivers strong 2020 performance despite pandemic challenges

A commodity boom has increased the prices of products such as steel, copper and aluminium, among others, to record highs and has further pressured manufacturers across the world.

The global economy is set to grow by 6 per cent this year after contracting 3.3 per cent last year as countries ease restrictions to boost trade and business activity.

However, the resurgence of cases and tighter restrictions, notably in parts of Asia where a large amount of processing occurs, as well as persistent supply chain disruption, may dampen growth in the near-term, Mr Bhatti added.

Aluminium users also reported severe supply chain disruptions during May, which led to higher input costs.

Higher costs did not deter hiring activity in the sector. As operating conditions improved, global aluminium users increased their staff for the fourth month in a row in May, according to the survey. Exports grew at the fastest rate in over 11 years due to higher external demand.

The Middle East is home to some of the world’s biggest aluminium producers including Emirates Global Aluminium, Aluminium Bahrain and Saudi Arabia’s Maa’den, among others.

EGA, which is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm, Mubadala Investment Company, and the Investment Corporation of Dubai, sold 2.52 million tonnes of cast metal last year.

Published: June 7, 2021 05:56 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi plans to invest a further Dh22 billion over the next five years on culture and creative industries as it seeks to spur economic growth. Courtesy DCT Abu Dhabi. 

Abu Dhabi to invest $6bn in culture and creative industries amid economic diversification

Economy
A Saudi officer stands inside a mosque.  Saudi Arabia set a target to increase women’s participation in the workforce from 22% to 30% as part of its Vision 2030 plan to overhaul the economy. Courtesy Saudi Interior Ministry. 

How Saudi Arabia's women are pushing into the workforce and transforming the economy​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Economy
There are a number of destinations where travellers can spend 11 days on holiday as an alternative to completing UK hotel quarantine. Unsplash

What to see and do: 11 'amber' countries to visit instead of UK hotel quarantine

Travel
A police vehicle passes the Tregenna Castle ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

What is the G7 summit and what is on the agenda?

Europe
A woman in the UAE takes a Covid-19 test. The National

UAE unveils new vaccine and testing protocols for Al Hosn app

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast
It's important for parents to help their children learn about charity from an early age. Getty Images

How to help your children learn about the importance of charity – Pocketful of Dirhams