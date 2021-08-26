Britain's Greggs becomes latest food business hit by supply crisis

The bakery and fast food chain is the latest victim of supply chain issues

A Greggs shop in Bradford, England. Reuters

Soraya Ebrahimi
Aug 26, 2021

UK bakery and fast food chain Greggs said on Wednesday that it had become the latest food business to be hit by supply interruptions that are hurting retail and hospitality companies across Britain.

"Unfortunately, like others, we're seeing temporary interruptions in supply for some ingredients, which occasionally results in shops not being able to maintain full availability on all lines," Greggs said.

Reports said earlier that Greggs faced shortages of its popular chicken-based products.

But the company told Reuters that there were no supply issues specific to the chicken bakes.

British retailers, cafes and restaurants are struggling to cope with a shortage of drivers, and in particular heavy goods vehicle drivers, and food-processing staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The problem is not unique to Britain. The US and European countries also have shortages of lorry drivers, but Brexit has made matters worse, industry groups say.

Chicken restaurant chain Nando's was last week forced to temporarily close more than 40 outlets in Britain because of staff shortages in its chicken supply chain.

McDonald's said on Tuesday it had taken milkshakes and bottled drinks off the menu at all of its British restaurants.

And its rival KFC has also said it is struggling to stock some items or use its normal packaging.

Unprecedented shortages of staff and materials are hampering Britain's post-lockdown economic rebound, a closely watched economic survey showed on Monday.

Company profile

Date started: December 24, 2018

Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer

Based: Dubai Media City

Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey)

Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech

Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year

Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Favourite book: ‘The Art of Learning’ by Josh Waitzkin

Favourite film: Marvel movies

Favourite parkour spot in Dubai: Residence towers in Jumeirah Beach Residence

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com

Name: buybackbazaar.com

Started: January 2018

Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech, micro finance

Initial investment: $1 million

