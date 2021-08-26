Britain's Greggs becomes latest food business hit by supply crisis

UK bakery and fast food chain Greggs said on Wednesday that it had become the latest food business to be hit by supply interruptions that are hurting retail and hospitality companies across Britain.

"Unfortunately, like others, we're seeing temporary interruptions in supply for some ingredients, which occasionally results in shops not being able to maintain full availability on all lines," Greggs said.

Reports said earlier that Greggs faced shortages of its popular chicken-based products.

But the company told Reuters that there were no supply issues specific to the chicken bakes.

British retailers, cafes and restaurants are struggling to cope with a shortage of drivers, and in particular heavy goods vehicle drivers, and food-processing staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The problem is not unique to Britain. The US and European countries also have shortages of lorry drivers, but Brexit has made matters worse, industry groups say.

Chicken restaurant chain Nando's was last week forced to temporarily close more than 40 outlets in Britain because of staff shortages in its chicken supply chain.

McDonald's said on Tuesday it had taken milkshakes and bottled drinks off the menu at all of its British restaurants.

And its rival KFC has also said it is struggling to stock some items or use its normal packaging.

Unprecedented shortages of staff and materials are hampering Britain's post-lockdown economic rebound, a closely watched economic survey showed on Monday.

