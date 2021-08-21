Dubai convicts eight people and three companies for cyber fraud and money laundering

The UAE has strict measures to combat money laundering. EPA

The Dubai Misdemeanour Court convicted eight individuals and three companies for cyber fraud and laundering of stolen funds amounting to about Dh14 million ($3.81m), as the UAE continues to combat financial crimes.

One of the defendants hacked into a company’s bank account and fraudulently transferred money into his own company’s account, counsellor Ismail Ali Madani, chief of Public Funds Prosecution, said in a statement by the Dubai Media Office on Saturday.

The other convicted individuals helped the first defendant conduct a series of illegal transactions to transfer and launder the money as well as conceal the crime and source of funds.

The UAE has introduced strict measures to combat money laundering, as the Gulf business hub strengthens its defences against financial crime. The country set up the Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) in February to identify money launderers and those suspected of financing terrorists and organised crime.

The Central Bank of the UAE also regularly issues guidelines on how companies can assess money-laundering risks.

The Dubai Misdemeanour Court sentenced the first defendant to three years' imprisonment followed by deportation. The rest of the accused were sentenced to prison for periods ranging from six months to one year followed by deportation. Two of the defendants were also fined Dh20,000 each.

In addition, the court imposed a fine of Dh300,000 on each of the three convicted companies involved in the crime and ordered them to return more than Dh9m stolen through cyber fraud to the victim’s company.

The prosecutors’ investigations revealed an “elaborate plot” to hack into the email of the victim’s company and access correspondence, confidential bank account details and mechanisms for transferring funds, which allowed them to steal a large portion of the Dh14m from the victim’s account, said Abdul Rahman Nasser Hassan, chief prosecution assistant, who initiated the investigation into the case.

After depositing the amount in their account, the defendants engaged in illegal transactions to conceal the source of the funds, he added.

Working with other law enforcement authorities, Dubai Public Prosecution referred the defendants to the Dubai Misdemeanour Court, which found them guilty of cyber fraud and money laundering and sentenced them under federal laws on anti-money laundering, combating terrorism financing and financing of illegal organisations, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the UAE's Executive Office of AML/CTF signed a pact with the Economic Security Centre of Dubai to boost cooperation between the two offices with a focus on information sharing, training and research initiatives.

“Our enhanced cooperation with the Economic Security Centre of Dubai will support its mandate to sustain a stable economic environment that fosters investment and growth by preventing and countering harmful economic trends and illegal activities under its jurisdiction,” Hamid Al Zaabi, director general of the Executive Office of AML/CTF, said, according to the state-run news agency Wam.

Cooperation between the two entities will add “another layer of security to the national economy, while enhancing its reputation as secure centre in which financial businesses can operate”, he added.

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

THE 12 BREAKAWAY CLUBS England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

