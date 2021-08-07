Virgin Atlantic in talks for London IPO in the autumn

Virgin Atlantic is is planning to list on the London Stock Exchange, Sky News reported. Reuters

Virgin Atlantic Airways, the flagship airline founded by British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, may float its shares on the London Stock Exchange later this year amid expectations for transatlantic air travel recovery and pent-up demand.

The airline is in discussions about making its debut public listing with institutional investors, who have had a "positive" reaction to management presentations led by airline executives, and an announcement of its intentions to go public is likely in the fall, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Bankers at Citi and Barclays have been hired to oversee the listing, Sky News said.

Virgin Atlantic is majority-owned by Sir Richard's Virgin Group, which holds a 51 per cent stake in the airline. The potential IPO would be the first time since the airline was established in 1984 that it has sold shares to the public - and Mr Branson is likely to relinquish overall control of the company, according to Sky News.

The Covid-19 pandemic decimated demand for air travel, particularly for long-haul trips, a segment that is expected to be the slowest to recover. Virgin Atlantic has been among the worst-hit carriers, mainly because of its dependence on the lucrative UK-US flights that have been subject to restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment outside of normal business hours.

Virgin Atlantic executives, including Mr Branson, are said to back the idea of a listing to provide additional future opportunities to raise money during the post-Covid recovery period and beyond, Sky News said.

A presentation to London City investors made in the last few days is said to focus on Virgin Atlantic's strong positioning to take advantage of pent-up demand for international travel, the UK-based news outlet reported.

Results Stage 5: 1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) Team Jumbo-Visma 04:19:08 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:03 3. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers 4. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Education-Nippo 00:00:05 5. Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:00:06 General Classification: 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 17:09:26 2. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:45 3. Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:01:12 4. Chris Harper (AUS) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:01:54 5. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 00:01:56

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

