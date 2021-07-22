Crude benchmarks recover above $70 per barrel on concerns of Covid-19 variant

A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas. Opec set demand growth forecast for crude at almost 6 million bpd for 2021. REUTERS

Oil prices shrugged off losses and recovered to trade above $70 per barrel on Thursday as traders reacted to concerns the spreading of the Covid-19 delta variant could hinder the pace of economic recovery and lead to a build up of inventories.

Brent, the international benchmark, was up 0.75 per cent to trade at $72.77 per barrel at 1.10pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US crude grades, was up 0.84 per cent to trade at $70.89 per barrel.

Prices, which had fallen after a report from the US Energy Information Administration indicated on a higher build-up of stocks, have recovered since then as the markets factor in risks to energy supply.

"Oil is getting more love today, with WTI moving back above $70 a barrel. Monday's growth fears were seemingly overdone and a move above $70, should it close there, could be a very bullish signal," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst, UK and Emea at Oanda.

"A move back above here takes out previous support and overcomes a potential psychological barrier," he added.

Oil prices buckled during trading sessions earlier this week anticipating potential future supply from Opec+ and as concerns mounted over a fast-spreading Delta strain of Covid-19.

"Delta poses a clear risk to the near-term outlook as countries re-impose restrictions or maintain them for longer but as we've seen throughout, Opec+ is ready to be flexible as and when it's necessary," said Mr Erlam.

Opec continued to maintain its demand growth forecast for crude at almost 6 million bpd for 2021, leaving the estimate unchanged in its July report for the third consecutive month.

Total global oil demand is set to reach 96.6 million bpd, the group said in its latest monthly market report.

Crude prices are likely to continue their rise over the long term as mobility restrictions ease and demand for energy rises.

Earlier this week, Opec+ agreed to bring 400,000 barrels per day back to the markets in August and will revise baselines used to calculate quotas from May 2022, following requests by several countries, including the UAE.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

