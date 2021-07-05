Deloitte unveils programme to equip young Saudis with e-commerce skills

The Deloitte initiative is expected to improve the employment prospects of Saudi youths interested in joining the e-commerce sector. AFP

Global accounting and consulting firm Deloitte has set up a programme to improve the digital skills of young Saudis and help them learn about the latest trends in e-commerce as part of the kingdom's push to develop its non-oil sector and create jobs for nationals.

The initiative will help young Saudi citizens prepare for the digital revolution and the future of work by creating a springboard for participants that will improve their employment prospects in the e-commerce field, Deloitte said on Sunday.

Consumers in Saudi Arabia account for the lion's share of online purchases in the Gulf region and the shift to e-commerce is mainly driven by the kingdom’s young population, rising broadband and smartphone penetration rates and the government's growing focus on the sector, said Rashid Bashir, head of government and public services at Deloitte Middle East.

"The kingdom is in a strong position to capitalise on these trends to increase youth employment opportunities, spark a local start-up and entrepreneurship mindset in the field and attract global and regional players to operate in the kingdom, all of which are hinged on the supply of skilled Saudi youths [who make up] the necessary workforce to enable such transformation," he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hastened the consumer shift to online shopping in the Middle East, leading to a boom in the region's e-commerce sector.

E-commerce sales in the Mena region are set to triple to $28.5bn next year, from $8.3bn in 2017, according to research by Bain & Company and Google.

Saudi Arabia, a major e-commerce market in the Gulf, is looking to upskill its workforce as part of a broader plan to reduce its economic reliance on oil, create jobs, attract talent, encourage entrepreneurship and boost investment.

Deloitte's programme is being conducted at the Deloitte Digital Centre in Riyadh, which provides participants with digitisation tools and hands-on, real-life experiences on the accounting consultancy's method of work.

Deloitte partnered with global cloud-provider Amazon Web Services and German software maker SAP to develop the programme's curriculum, which is being delivered in a hybrid format, in which training sessions focused on science, technology, engineering and maths, as well as digital, analytical and entrepreneurial skills.

The sessions addressed the most topical e-commerce issues in the current business landscape, including data analytics and marketing, cloud storage and software development, according to Deloitte.

Programme participants were chosen by Deloitte, AWS and SAP using specific criteria. A pool of more than 7,000 applications was whittled down and the top 25 applicants were chosen for an initial pilot version of the programme.

"The trainees benefited from learning easy-to-use AWS cloud solutions that can support their e-commerce capabilities," said Omar Saleh, public sector lead at AWS Saudi Arabia.

"The participants were given hands-on workshops covering customer engagement services, as well as advanced technology such as machine learning and data analytics to enable them to forecast, analyse marketing campaigns and build personalised shopping experiences."

The programme to develop in-demand skills in Saudi Arabia equipped participants with the skills needed to accelerate a digital and e-commerce transformation in the kingdom, said Ahmed Al-Faifi, senior vice president and managing director of SAP Middle East North.

It also delivered technical training and engaged youths through workshops on innovation.

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Results 57kg quarter-finals Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) beat Hamed Al Matari (YEM) by points 3-0. 60kg quarter-finals Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) beat Hyan Aljmyah (SYR) RSC round 2. 63.5kg quarter-finals Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Shamlan A Othman (KUW) by points 3-0. 67kg quarter-finals Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Ahmad Ondash (LBN) by points 2-1. 71kg quarter-finals Ahmad Bahman (UAE) defeated Lalthasanga Lelhchhun (IND) by points 3-0. Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Seyed Kaveh Safakhaneh (IRI) by points 3-0. 81kg quarter-finals Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Ahmad Hilal (PLE) by points 3-0

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

Overview What: The Arab Women’s Sports Tournament is a biennial multisport event exclusively for Arab women athletes. When: From Sunday, February 2, to Wednesday, February 12. Where: At 13 different centres across Sharjah. Disciplines: Athletics, archery, basketball, fencing, Karate, table tennis, shooting (rifle and pistol), show jumping and volleyball. Participating countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, Qatar and UAE.

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

T10 Cricket League

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

December 14- 17

6pm, Opening ceremony, followed by:

Bengal Tigers v Kerala Kings

Maratha Arabians v Pakhtoons

Tickets available online at q-tickets.com/t10

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE SPECS Engine: 3.5-litre V6

Transmission: six-speed manual

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Speed: 0-100km/h 3.9 seconds

Price: Dh230,000

On sale: now

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km