Why Saudi Arabia is rolling out the purple carpet for VIP guests, making the switch from red

For years, the red carpet has suggested glamour, royalty and power. But its monopoly on VIP events might be coming to an end. At the Oscars this year, the Academy rolled out a pink carpet for its guests.

And now, Saudi Arabia has announced that it, too, is eschewing red for its dignitary visits – and opting for purple carpets instead.

من وحي تراثنا الطبيعي، تطبع زهرة الخزامى لونها الأخّاذ على سجاد مراسم الاستقبال.#وزارة_الثقافة pic.twitter.com/BKjziQfcyT — وزارة الثقافة (@MOCSaudi) May 5, 2021

It's not that controversial of a choice. Red and purple were long the colours associated with royalty, because the dyes for those vibrant colours were the most expensive – and ergo, the most desirable way to express one's admiration for visiting dignitaries.

However, purple also has specific connotations in Saudi Arabia's culture. The decision was announced by the Ministry of Culture, which connected the change in ceremonial procedure to the violet-coloured plants currently in bloom across the Asir region.

“The lavender carpets are identical to the colour of the kingdom’s deserts and plateaus in the spring,” said the Saudi Press Agency, referring to the country’s lavender flowers, desert germander, basil and Jacaranda trees.

Rows of the latter, with their violet flowers, have recently blossomed in Asir's capital of Abha, striping the city in purple. As Saudi Arabia ramps up its tourism industry, it is keen to promote Asir, with its verdant, mountainous climate – and tribal practices such wearing floral crowns – that differ from the image of a purely desert-strewn nation.

Saudi Arabia's new purple carpets are also edged in a geometric design that refers to the art of sadu weaving, a traditional Bedouin practice that has recently been inscribed on the Unesco list of Intangible Heritage. It has been put down as a heritage practice for Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, though it is widely used across the Gulf, including in the UAE.

Sadu weave is typically made out of wool from sheep and goats, and hair of camels, with a pattern of geometric shapes that runs in stripes down the fabric. The colours are usually red, brown or black, and the motifs – though not the practice itself – are still in common usage in cushions that are popularly and commercially produced across the region.

In traditional sadu, the red dye comes from the root of the madder plant, which grows in Asia and the Mediterranean. By contrast, the red used in European carpets, particularly in the 17th and 18th centuries, comes from the cochineal scale insect, which lives in South America and was a highly prized export before synthetic dyes were developed.

By the early 19th century, the red carpet was already associated with VIP arrivals in the US and Europe. When former US president James Monroe visited South Carolina in 1821, the city of Georgetown laid out a red carpet for him, and passengers from some upper-class train coaches disembarked in New York on red carpets at the turn of the century.

In the 1920s, the trend moved to Hollywood. The Egyptian Theatre rolled out a red carpet for the premiere of Robin Hood, starring Douglas Fairbanks, in 1922, and in 1961, the Academy Awards started using a red carpet to welcome its invitees to the ceremony.

'Red carpet' is now synonymous with the pageantry, fashion and adulatory celebrity culture of Tinseltown. But given the low numbers for this year's awards, and the move away from cinematic releases, the switch to pink and purple carpets may indeed turn out to be a cultural, as well as a colourful, shift.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

