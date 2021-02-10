The best games coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021: from 'Halo Infinite' to 'God of War: Ragnarok'

Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X owners are in for a treat in 2021. Big name titles that were sorely missing from the launch of both consoles in November 2020 are on the horizon.

As ever, the line-up promises to be incredibly diverse with a little something for everyone.

With more than 300 new games looking to land on both, we've picked out the highlights that you should keep an eye on this year. Here are the games to look forward to.

'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart'

Console: PS5

Release date: Q2

'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart'. Insomniac Games

Furry lombax Ratchet and his trusty robo sidekick Clank are back together for another Pixar-esque adventure. The duo are on the tail of another galactic villain as they dive into dimensional rifts that instantly transport them to new worlds. It’s rumoured to be one of the first big titles to use all of PS5’s tricks to really show what the console and futuristic controller can do.

'Microsoft Flight Simulator'

Console: Xbox Series X

Release date: Q2

Currently a huge success on PC, this ultra-realistic flight simulator allows you to fly anywhere in the world. The best part is that the countries you fly over or land in have all been recreated using satellite imagery, which means you can pick out the likes of the Burj Al Arab and Emirates Palace as you soar across the skies of the UAE.

'Resident Evil Village'

Console: PS5 and Xbox Series X

Release date: May 7

'Resident Evil Village'. Capcom

It looks set to be a return to greatness for Resident Evil. Ethan Winters comes back as the hero from the last game and is tasked with figuring out what is going on in the titular village. Combat, puzzle bits and jump scares aplenty will all be present. And so, too, will a particularly frightening nine-foot-tall vampire and her minions.

'Halo Infinite'

Console: Xbox Series X

Release date: Q3

The return of Xbox's biggest superstar, Master Chief, was supposed to be a launch title. However, the extra time will allow 343 Games to really polish the latest instalment in the famous first-person shooter series. Our hero is once again armed to the teeth and fighting for humankind's survival in what promises to be one of the grittiest Halo games to date.

'Gran Turismo 7'

Console: PS5

Release date: TBA

'Gran Turismo 7'. Polyphony Digital

It's not a new PlayStation console without a Gran Turismo game on it. Sony's legendary racing game already looks picture perfect and promises to contain a huge selection of licensed vehicles to buzz around in. Gran Turismo 7 will also feature an in-depth career mode in which you can buy old cars, fix them up and race towards championship glory.

'God of War: Ragnarok'

Console: PS5

Release date: TBA

A sequel to the hugely successful God of War on PS4 was teased late in 2021 and fans have been clamouring for any scrap of new information they can find on it. What's fairly certain is that Kratos and his young son Atreus will delve further into Norse mythology. Ragnarok was the beginning of the end of the Norse gods, so expect some truly epic and bloody battles along the way.

'Gotham Knights'

Console: PS5 and Xbox Series X

Release date: Q4

'Gotham Knights'. WB Games

With Batman suddenly pushing up daisies, the fate of Gotham City relies on Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood. This spin-off from the Batman Arkham series features all of the excellent, zen-balanced combat, but with a bigger emphasis on teamwork during scraps. You can even use the Batcycle to zoom around the dangerous city and fight crime.

'It Takes Two'

Console: PS5 and Xbox Series X

Release date: March 26

This is a co-op play adventure game about two people in a relationship who must put their differences aside to win. You play as a couple who have been transformed into a clay figure and patchwork doll. To get through the world and return to normal, you need to work together to overcome puzzles and enemies. It certainly sounds more fun than marriage counselling.

'Horizon Forbidden West'

Console: PS5

Release date: Q4

'Horizon Forbidden West'. Guerrilla Games

One of the surprise hits of the PS4 era, Horizon Zero Dawn featured Aloy, a woman who had survived post-apocalyptic events that saw planet Earth overrun with robotic animals and dinosaur-like creatures. This open-world sequel sees Aloy hunt a new host of foes across snowy mountains, barren deserts and even under the sea.

'Grounded'

Console: Xbox Series X

Release date: TBA

Part Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, part survival horror, Grounded sees humans shrunk to the size of insects and forced to survive in their own backyard. You have to fashion defensive structures and weapons from what you find to fend off attacks from spiders and the like. Your ultimate goal is to fix the machine that shrunk you and return to normal size.

'Psychonauts 2'

Console: Xbox Series X

Release date: Q4

'Psychonauts 2'. Double Fine

One of the only games you’ll find that deals with mental health in a fun way. You play as Raz, a psychonaut who jumps into troubled brains to help fix any problems it may have by moving through weird and wonderful worlds, defeating enemies and solving puzzles. It also features Jack Black as a light that helps guide the way and sings a song to you.

'Pro Evolution Soccer 2022'

Console: PS5 and Xbox Series X

Release date: Q4

Fifa will likely remain the number one football game around. But Konami took a year out on the sidelines and used the time to overhaul its gameplay engine to introduce – what they hope – will be the finest take on the sport of football yet. Fingers crossed for a future title contender, then.

'Deathloop'

Console: PS5

Release date: May

'Deathloop'. Arkane Studios

In this intriguing first-person shooter, you play Colt. He's an assassin who is trapped in a time loop and has eight targets to take out. The only problem is that if he's killed first, he starts the whole loop again, and until he eliminates them all, he'll never be able to escape. Each "loop" provides him with new information and intel on his targets, which Colt can use to his advantage.

'Far Cry 6'

Console: PS5 and Xbox Series X

Release date: TBA

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Boys) is the main villain in this open-world first-person shooter. He's the dictator on a fictional island, and rules with an iron fist. Freedom fighter Dani Rojas is tasked with overthrowing him by taking out his militia with a host of makeshift weaponry and help from his guerrilla group of warriors.

'CrossfireX'

Console: Xbox Series X

Release date: TBA

'CrossfireX'. Smilegate

The series is already a hugely popular free-to-play title in Asia. It’s an online multiplayer first-person shooter that relies on quick skills to win. To expand its reach across the world, the series is getting a single-player campaign mode that is being developed by acclaimed Finnish studio, Remedy. If the game is only one per cent of the bombastic trailer, then we’re in for a treat.

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

What is type-1 diabetes Type 1 diabetes is a genetic and unavoidable condition, rather than the lifestyle-related type 2 diabetes. It occurs mostly in people under 40 and a result of the pancreas failing to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugars. Too much or too little blood sugar can result in an attack where sufferers lose consciousness in serious cases. Being overweight or obese increases the chances of developing the more common type 2 diabetes.

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

The specs: 2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS Price: base / as tested: From Dh632,225 Engine: 5.2-litre V10 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 540hp @ 8,250rpm Torque: 540Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.4L / 100km

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Things Heard & Seen Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton 2/5

The specs Engine: 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 180hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm at 3,00rpm Transmission: 5-speed sequential auto Price: From Dh139,995 On sale: now

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

Day 1 results: Open Men (bonus points in brackets)

New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)

India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)

South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)

Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0) Open Women

New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)

England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)

Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)

New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

