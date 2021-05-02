How to wish someone a happy Eid: here are six greetings other than Eid Mubarak

Yallah, join The National’s Saeed Saeed as he takes a frequent deep dive into the cultural gems and quirks of the Arab world and its diaspora ...

With the Eid Al Fitr holidays drawing closer, it's time to brush up on our Eid greetings.

Yes, you read that right.

When it comes to seasonal salutations, there are plenty more options out there than the perfectly serviceable Eid Mubarak, translating to “blessed Eid”.

Eid greetings, normally shared in the first three days of the holiday, are similar to happy New Year wishes shared around the world, but with a twist.

In addition to passing on good vibes for the future, these greetings also include nods to health, family and spirituality.

So, with no further ado, here are six Arabic greetings to use that are not the omnipresent Eid Mubarak.

1. Kullu aa’min wa antum bikhair

Translated to "wishing you blessings throughout the year", this is another popular, meaningful greeting that's more homely than Eid Mubarak.

Kullu aa’min wa antum bikhair is often used when popping over to the family home for that big Eid breakfast.

The reply here is wa antum bikhair, which means “may you also be blessed".

2. Asakum min uwadah

This is as much a heartfelt greeting as a prayer for your well-being.

Translated to mean “may you successfully go on to witness many more Eids", this is a common refrain shared across the UAE and the wider GCC.

Simply repeat the greeting back in reply.

3. Taqabal Allah minna wa minkum

After a month of prayers and reflection, the satisfaction of Eid Al Fitr comes with the hope all that spiritual work continues to bear fruit.

This salutation encapsulates that and translates to: "May Allah accept from you and us."

This phrase can be used as an Eid greeting on its own, a neat accompaniment to Eid Mubarak or in reply to any Eid greeting.

4. Kol sana wa anta tayeb

You don’t get a more Egyptian salutation than this.

Essentially meaning “happy birthday to you", the term is wonderfully malleable and can be used in most instances when you want to congratulate or wish someone all the best.

Like many Arabic greetings, the reply is often repeating the last two words of the saying.

In this case, it's "wa enta tayeb", which basically means “and to you as well".

5. Salmeen ghanmeen

Want to deliver an elegant and seldom-used Eid tribute? Try this for size.

This is a well-known, yet sparsely used, GCC greeting, wishing someone both a content and insightful Eid.

The response – "aaideen fayzeen" – is similarly poetic, meaning “may you have more and prosper".

6. Eid saeed

Sometimes, after a full day of congratulations in person, on Zoom or via phone messages, finding a zippy Eid greeting is handy.

On that score, you won’t find a phrase more streamlined and casual than Eid saeed, which simply means "happy Eid".

That said, it would best to reserve it for the youth and use the other standards for the elderly as a sign of respect.

