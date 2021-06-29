How one Abu Dhabi studio reinvented ballroom dancing during the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot of companies to completely overhaul the way they operate. But one creative dance studio is taking it all in its stride.

Capital Dance Centre launched by Ukrainian dancer Artem Golega in late 2018, focuses on ballroom dancing. One of its many specialities is pro-am, a style of teaching wherein the amateur (the student) is paired with a professional (the teacher).

There are many pros to the personalised teaching method. However, the intimate nature of ballroom dancing, coupled with the pro-am method, were an obvious problem during the pandemic that advocated for social distancing.

Moving to an online dance model

In March 2020, when businesses across the country temporarily shut shop, Capital Dance Centre reacted much like other institutions – by suspending activity.

“However, after two weeks, we wanted to ensure that our students don’t lose out on the progress they had made and were still getting the benefits of dance even if we couldn’t open,” says Golega, who is also the managing director.

Artem Golega, founder and managing director of Capital Dance Centre. Courtesy Capital Dance Centre

This led to the launch of online dance classes. “It was not the easiest way; we had to figure out how we could be helpful when it came to partner activities,” he says. “Luckily, even during live classes, there are a lot of exercises and training activities that can be done alone. That was what we decided to focus on.”

Trainers would instruct students over the screen, and created routines that would help their balance, coordination and footwork, and keep them active while they were at home. Just as important were the mental health benefits those classes had, he says.

“We wanted to take their minds away from what was happening, even if it was just for an hour. At that time, there was a lot of uncertainty and we wanted them to forget what was going on around the world.”

Socially-distanced couples dances

Dancers use a ribbon to practise their moves while maintaining a distance. Courtesy Capital Dance Centre

In September 2020, when restrictions began to ease, Golega started putting in place plans to bring everyone back. However, a lot of people were uncomfortable with physical proximity to one another.

"Which is why we created an approach wherein they can dance separately and also together. Instead of holding hands, we used things such as ribbons and sticks to get the same movements and help people dance in a contactless way. They could practice everything they had been learning in the online classes and see how these moves can be integrated," he explains.

And what was the reaction like?

“Students were excited. They were tired of live sessions and Zooms – screens in general. This way of dancing gave them a new experience. Instead of holding hands, they would rely on the pull of a ribbon.”

Today, thanks in part to the UAE’s successful vaccination drive, there is no longer a need for social-distanced ballroom dancing. There’s a maximum capacity at every class, and advance bookings are a must. But precautions still need to be observed: face masks must be worn at all times and there are temperature checks for students upon entry. Staff have had to be vaccinated, too.

Getting back their groove

This year, Capital Dance Centre has launched children's classes to keep little ones active, and away from screens. Courtesy The Loft Studio.

Despite the challenges of 2020, Golega was determined to make the switch to physical sessions as seamless as possible.

In September of 2020, he moved the studio to Al Reem Island, where the interiors have been designed to mimic a traditional ballroom, complete with chandeliers. The goal, he says, was to “make students want to come back and create an environment where they could escape reality for a bit."

In January 2021, in response to the rise of homeschooling, he also launched children's ballroom classes. The aim was to help the little ones get in a little exercise and keep them away from screens, even if it's just for a few hours.

Ballroom dancing can teach children valuable communication and behavioural skills. Courtesy Capital Dance Center

“Ballroom dance also has a lot of benefits for young children," he says. "Apart from helping them stay active, it helps their communication skills, teaches them proper behaviour,” he says.

Meanwhile, the physical benefits of dance for adults can't be underestimated either. Golega points out that it develops stamina, co-ordination, agility and balance. "It even helps posture. As someone from the 21st century, we spend most of our time bent over a laptop. When you're doing ballroom dancing, you're also thinking about the way you present yourself, your poise."

With many students preferring the physical ballroom dance classes (it’s also become a popular option for couples looking for a fun date night idea), he believes that it is exactly what we all need after a trying year. “It’s what brings people together, creates a community.”

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Japan 30-10 Russia Tries: Matsushima (3), Labuschange | Golosnitsky Conversions: Tamura, Matsuda | Kushnarev Penalties: Tamura (2) | Kushnarev

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed auto Power: 420 bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: from Dh293,200 On sale: now

match info Southampton 0 Arsenal 2 (Nketiah 20', Willock 87') Red card: Jack Stephens (Southampton) Man of the match: Rob Holding (Arsenal)

Citizenship-by-investment programmes United Kingdom The UK offers three programmes for residency. The UK Overseas Business Representative Visa lets you open an overseas branch office of your existing company in the country at no extra investment. For the UK Tier 1 Innovator Visa, you are required to invest £50,000 (Dh238,000) into a business. You can also get a UK Tier 1 Investor Visa if you invest £2 million, £5m or £10m (the higher the investment, the sooner you obtain your permanent residency). All UK residency visas get approved in 90 to 120 days and are valid for 3 years. After 3 years, the applicant can apply for extension of another 2 years. Once they have lived in the UK for a minimum of 6 months every year, they are eligible to apply for permanent residency (called Indefinite Leave to Remain). After one year of ILR, the applicant can apply for UK passport. The Caribbean Depending on the country, the investment amount starts from $100,000 (Dh367,250) and can go up to $400,000 in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take between four to five months to receive a passport. Portugal The investment amount ranges from €350,000 to €500,000 (Dh1.5m to Dh2.16m) in real estate. From the date of purchase, it will take a maximum of six months to receive a Golden Visa. Applicants can apply for permanent residency after five years and Portuguese citizenship after six years. “Among European countries with residency programmes, Portugal has been the most popular because it offers the most cost-effective programme to eventually acquire citizenship of the European Union without ever residing in Portugal,” states Veronica Cotdemiey of Citizenship Invest. Greece The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Greece is €250,000, making it the cheapest real estate residency visa scheme in Europe. You can apply for residency in four months and citizenship after seven years. Spain The real estate investment threshold to acquire residency for Spain is €500,000. You can apply for permanent residency after five years and citizenship after 10 years. It is not necessary to live in Spain to retain and renew the residency visa permit. Cyprus Cyprus offers the quickest route to citizenship of a European country in only six months. An investment of €2m in real estate is required, making it the highest priced programme in Europe. Malta The Malta citizenship by investment programme is lengthy and investors are required to contribute sums as donations to the Maltese government. The applicant must either contribute at least €650,000 to the National Development & Social Fund. Spouses and children are required to contribute €25,000; unmarried children between 18 and 25 and dependent parents must contribute €50,000 each. The second step is to make an investment in property of at least €350,000 or enter a property rental contract for at least €16,000 per annum for five years. The third step is to invest at least €150,000 in bonds or shares approved by the Maltese government to be kept for at least five years. Candidates must commit to a minimum physical presence in Malta before citizenship is granted. While you get residency in two months, you can apply for citizenship after a year. Egypt A one-year residency permit can be bought if you purchase property in Egypt worth $100,000. A three-year residency is available for those who invest $200,000 in property, and five years for those who purchase property worth $400,000. Source: Citizenship Invest and Aqua Properties

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands The Greatest Royal Rumble card as it stands 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Chris Jericho Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v tba

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

