12 celebrity biopics coming in 2021: from Pamela Anderson and Elvis Presley to Whitney Houston and Madonna

Some lives are so interesting, they deserve to be lived twice: once for real and once on the silver screen.

Offering fans the chance to enjoy even more insight into the lives and careers of their favourite stars, the fascinating stories of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin and more will be laid bare in a handful of biopics set for release next year.

Nineties headline-grabbers Anderson and Lee are set to be portrayed by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, while the Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin, hand-picked Jennifer Hudson to play her in the film of her life, Respect. The search is still on for the actors talented enough to play Madonna and Boy George – and rock 'n' roll enough to play Lemmy Kilmister.

Here are 12 biopics to look forward to in 2021 …

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Played by: Lily James and Sebastian Stan

British actress Lily James will play Pamela Anderson, while Sebastian Stan will portray Tommy Lee in Hulu's 'Pam & Tommy'. Getty Images, AFP, Shutterstock

British Rebecca actress Lily James and Avengers actor Sebastian Stan are set to play one of the most scandalous couples of the 1990s – Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

The eight-episode miniseries from Hulu called Pam & Tommy will follow the headline-making antics of the Baywatch star and her Motley Crue drummer husband, who famously married after just four days of dating. Seth Rogan is also set to star.

Whitney Houston

Played by: Naomi Ackie

'Star Wars' actress Naomi Ackie will play powerhouse singer, Whitney Houston. Image Direct, Getty Images

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Naomi Ackie will be bringing the life of Whitney Houston to the big screen in biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Following the celebrated singer's life from her beginnings singing in a church choir to her tragic death in 2012, it will be written by the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of The Theory of Everything, Anthony McCarten.

“Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process,” said director Stella Meghie. “I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life.”

Elvis Presley

Played by: Austin Butler

Austin Butler will play Elvis Presley in the long-awaited biopic, alongside Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Shutterstock, Getty Images

In an as-yet-untitled biopic, California-born actor Austin Butler will take on the mantle of playing the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself, Elvis Presley. The biopic, which is being directed by Romeo & Juliet's Baz Luhrmann, will cover Presley's rise to fame to become the biggest star in the world – told through the lens of his complicated relationship with his manager for more than 20 years, Colonel Tom Parker. Tom Hanks is set to play Parker.

Bob Dylan

Played by: Timothee Chalamet

1965-era Bob Dylan will be played by Timothee Chalamet in the biopic about the folk singer. Getty Images

Cinema’s current darling, Timothee Chalamet, will portray legendary folk singer Bob Dylan in an as-yet-untitled biopic due in 2021. The film will take place during 1965, when Dylan controversially switched to using an electric guitar, leading to the famous “Traitor” accusations. The film had begun shooting this year, but production was put on hold due to Covid-19.

Aretha Franklin

Played by: Jennifer Hudson

Aretha Franklin handpicked Oscar winner, Jennifer Hudson, to play her in her biopic 'Respect'. Getty Images

Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson will portray Aretha Franklin after the Queen of Soul herself hand-picked the actress and singer to play her before she passed away in August 2018. Titled what else, but Respect, the biopic follows her life from being a child singing in her father's church choir to international superstardom.

Boy George

'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner has expressed an interest in playing Culture Club frontman, Boy George in the film about his life. Getty Images

The British singer, DJ and former Culture Club frontman is getting the biopic treatment, which will be written by Anvil: The Story of Anvil writer, Sacha Gervasi. Following his early years born into a working class Irish family and raised in Woolwich, South London, the film will follow his rise to the top of the pop charts in the 1980s. Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, has expressed an interest in playing the frontman.

Teddy Pendergrass

Played by: Tyrese Gibson

'Fast & Furious' actor Tyrese Gibson will be taking on the mantle of playing R&B legend, Teddy Pendergrass. Getty Images, Shutterstock

Grammy-nominee and Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson will be bringing the life of RnB singer Teddy Pendergrass to the big screen.

“I am honoured to take this journey ... This is the role that I feel I was born to play,” said Gibson. “Teddy Pendergrass embraced me and before he passed, put the responsibility on my shoulders to tell his story … Teddy, I just hope we make you, your wife and family proud ... Here we go!”

Gucci Mane

Rapper Gucci Mane's biopic will focus on how he started his career while incarcerated in a US prison. AFP

The American rapper and pioneer of trap music is producing his own biopic based on his book, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane. The musician, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, has yet to choose who will play him in the story which begins with his life in prison, where he started his career by releasing mixtapes while incarcerated.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion's life and music has inspired the film 'Aline'. Getty Images

Although this isn't technically a biopic, the film Aline is based on the life and music of French-Canadian singer Celine Dion. Set for release in March 2021, the film is directed by and stars French actress Valerie Lemercier who plays Aline. The character is inspired by Dion, with Aline discovered as a major singing talent, becoming a global superstar and tragically losing her husband.

Madonna

Madonna will co-write her own biopic, alongside Oscar-winning screenwriter, Diablo Cody. AFP

The Material Girl has enlisted Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody to write a biopic about her life, with plenty of input from Madonna as co-writer. Still as-yet-untitled, the story will follow Madonna's rise to stardom, as well as the effect she's had on shaping the cultural and musical landscape. Madonna's long-time manager Guy Oseary will executive producer.

Lemmy Kilmister

The hard-lived life of heavy metal legend, Lemmy Kilminster of Motorhead will make for fascinating viewing. Getty Images

The legendary Motorhead frontman, who died in 2015, is getting the biopic treatment courtesy of Greg Olliver, who spent several years with the band for his 2010 documentary, Lemmy. Production is slated to begin in early 2021 on the film which will follow Kilmister's early life growing up in England, as well as his time as a roadie for Jimi Hendrix, and the five years he spent with rock band Hawkwind before he founded Motorhead.

_________________

Read More:

[ From BTS to Mariah Carey: eight music industry deals that earned stars millions ]

[ Recalling the good times on heavy metal’s birthday ]

[ From Bieber's antics to Beyonce's work ethic: UAE music promoter Thomas Ovesen spills his best celebrity tales ]

_________________

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

SHOW COURTS ORDER OF PLAY Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday, July 11

All times UAE (+4 GMT) Centre Court Adrian Mannarino v Novak Djokovic (2) Venus Williams (10) v Jelena Ostapenko (13) Johanna Konta (6) v Simona Halep (2) Court 1 Garbine Muguruza (14) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (7) Magdalena Rybarikova v Coco Vandeweghe (24)

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970