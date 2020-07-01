‘Hamilton’ to ‘Cursed’: 21 films and TV shows coming to UAE streaming services in July

Expect global premieres and plenty of shows newly available in the UAE to drop on regional streaming platforms this month.

We round up the best new films and TV shows being released across Amazon Prime, Netflix, OSN Streaming and Starzplay.

TV shows

'Hanna', season 2

Amazon Prime

July 3

The second season of Hanna returns with eight one-hour episodes that follow the titular character as she attempts to evade a sinister government agency that's hunting her down, all while trying to discover the truth behind who she is. In this new instalment, we learn more about the shadowy Utrax programme and the elusive world of The Meadows, plus we meet more elite trainees just like Hanna.

'Breathe: Into The Shadows'

Amazon Prime

July 10

This is the second season of the Amazon Original series and psychological crime thriller. It marks the video-on-demand debut of Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan, and he stars alongside Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. It's a dark and gritty series, following on from 2018's Breathe. The first trailer will drop on Wednesday, July 1, just over a week before its release.

'Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist'

Amazon Prime

July 24

Award-winning comedian, actor and bestselling author Jim Gaffigan is the focus of this two-part stand-up special, in which he embarks on a seemingly impossible mission: to visit a new country, experience the culture, then write and perform all-new material for locals and foreign residents there. The episodes are based on his extensive tour.

'Cursed'

Netflix

July 17

This Netflix Original series is based on the bestselling book of the same name. It’s a touching coming-of-age tale and re-imagining of an Arthurian legend, told from the perspective of Nimue, a young woman destined to become Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she befriends Arthur and sets out on a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. What she doesn’t expect is to become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the Red Paladins.

'Unsolved Mysteries'

Netflix

July 1

The popular documentary series is back, with 12 new episodes that shine a spotlight on the experiences of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary events. From the trauma of a loved one's unexplained disappearance to paranormal encounters, the episodes are character-driven, inviting detectives, journalists and family members to present theories, offer clues and identify suspects. It's by the producers of Stranger Things.

'Star Wars: The Clone Wars', seasons 1 to 7

OSN Streaming

July 14

All seven seasons of this popular animated series, which began in 2008, will be released on OSN Streaming this month. The Disney+ content follows Jedi Knights as they lead the Grand Army of the Republic in battle against the droid army of the Separatists. There are 133 episodes in total to binge-watch.

'Wentworth', season 8

OSN Streaming

July 30

The much-awaited season of this Australian prison drama series will be released later this month, with 10 new episodes. Bea Smith is awaiting trial for the attempted murder of her husband, and we watch as she learns how life really works inside a prison.

'Room 104', season 4

OSN Streaming

July 25

Premiering globally this month is the fourth season of Room 104. It's an anthology series set in, well, room 104 of a pretty average American motel, and each episode tells a different story of a guest who has passed through. These can be funny anecdotes or fantastical flights of fancy, but also rather dramatic and horrifying at times. There are 12 episodes in the new season

'The Chi', season 3

OSN Streaming

July 8

Created by Emmy Award-winner Lena Waithe, this highly rated show is a coming-of-age drama that centres on the lives of residents in a tough neighbourhood in south Chicago. It follows how these characters become linked by coincidence and the need for connection and redemption as they have to deal with a murder in their area. Season three features 10 new episodes.

'Good Trouble', seasons 1 and 2

OSN Streaming

July 11

This is a spin-off of the popular American TV show The Fosters, executive produced by Jennifer Lopez. It follows Callie and Mariana Foster, as they move to Los Angeles and embark on the next stage of life as young adults. Mariana tackles the male-dominated world of tech, while Callie navigates the US legal system as she works for a federal judge. Seasons one and two are available on OSN as of this month, but you can expect a third season to be released globally at some point soon, too.

'The Titan Games', season 2

Starplayz

July 1 (subject to change)

Episodes in the second season of this popular athletic game show continue to be released across the world. The American sports competition series is hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and features people from across the US competing in mental and physical challenges designed to test their endurance levels, as they battle it out for the title of Titan. Who will be the last man and woman standing?

'Pennyworth'

Starzplay

July 1 (subject to change)

The 2019 DC series is coming to the UAE, telling the origin story of Batman’s butler, Alfred Pennyworth. Set in 1960s London, the former British SAS soldier establishes a security company and goes to work with Bruce Wayne’s billionaire father. The first season, which has 10 episodes, has been well received. A second season has been confirmed, although a release date has yet to be announced.

'Siren', season 2

Starzplay

July 1 (subject to change)

The second season of this American drama series is coming to the UAE. The fantasy-thriller is set in the coastal town of Bristol Cove, Washington, which is known for once being home to mermaids and mermen. Turns out this isn’t a legend and, by season two, more merpeople begin to appear because of pollution in nearby waters. The third season has been broadcast globally, but is not yet available here.

'Family Karma'

Starzplay

July 1 (subject to change)

While the first season of this reality TV show was broadcast in March, we’re now getting to watch it here in the UAE. It follows several multi-generational families who are originally from India, as they take Miami – and America – by storm. It received a whopping 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Films

'The Old Guard'

Netflix

July 10

Charlize Theron plays Andy, a warrior who leads a covert group of immortal mercenaries who have fought to protect the mortal world from the shadows for centuries. But soon, someone discovers their secret, and now they're all fighting just to protect their freedom. This is a Netflix Original film, debuting globally this month.

'Hamilton'

OSN Streaming

July 4

A movie version of the hit Broadway musical is coming to the UAE only 24 hours after it is released globally, as part of OSN Streaming's partnership with Disney+ Originals. The new release is a recording of a live performance of a show at New York's Richard Rodgers Theatre, and it features the show's original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Jonathan Groff as King George and Renee Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler. It's a performance that's been hailed by the show's director, Thomas Kail.

'Surviving R Kelly Part II: The Reckoning'

OSN Streaming

July 8

Five new episodes, originally released in January, are coming to the UAE, shedding more light in the documentary series about disgraced singer-songwriter R Kelly. The explosive follow-up to 2019's Surviving R Kelly docuseries features interviews with new survivors, psychologists and experts, who discuss the case in detail.

'Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Report'

Starzplay

July 1 (subject to change)

This film, based on Kim Kardashian West’s latest foray into the US legal world, as she works to become a lawyer, was originally released in April, but is now available to watch in the UAE. The documentary follows the influencer, as she uses her platform to advocate for much-needed criminal justice reform in her home country.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

Starzplay

July 24 (subject to change)

The popular 2018 instalment of the Star Wars universe is now available in the UAE on demand. Han Solo gets involved in a large-scale heist as he infiltrates the criminal underworld, and meets a few individuals who go on to change his life for ever.

'Frozen II'

OSN Streaming

July 25

Parents be warned: the latest instalment of Elsa, Kristoff, Anna, Olaf and Sven’s escapades is about to hit our screens, and the children will now be able to play it on repeat. The gang leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land – and plenty of action, adventure and drama ensure.

'Avengers: Infinity War'

Starzplay

July 1 (subject to change)

Enjoy re-watching the 2018 superhero film based on the Marvel Comics team, The Avengers. The members, each with their own specific superpower, must try to stop Thanos, the intergalactic warlord, from gathering all the Infinity Stones.

