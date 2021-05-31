Bafta TV Awards 2021: Stars and fans to appear as holograms on red carpet

The Bafta TV Awards have a futuristic solution for those who cannot attend next week's ceremony.

The awards show, which will take place next Sunday, will offer nominees who can't attefnd the event because of Covid-19 restrictions the chance to appear in hologram form.

Images of TV stars will be beamed on to the show's red carpet, with viewers also offered the chance to virtually appear at the star-studded ceremony.

Nominees who cannot attend owing to travel restrictions or the need to isolate in filming bubbles can make use of the high-tech option, the British Academy of Film and Television Art announced this week.

With the red carpet closed to crowds, fans will also be offered the chance to appear as holograms to ask attendees questions on the night, The Guardian reports.

Hopefuls can submit questions online, with a selected few chosen to appear virtually on the red carpet, where they can put their queries to their chosen celebrities.

The Bafta TV Awards are separate from the annual Baftas, which celebrate the best in film. This year's Baftas took place in April, with Nomadland, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Promising Young Woman and Sound of Metal walking away with a number of trophies.

The TV-focused ceremony honours the best of the small screen, with series such as Steve McQueen's Small Axe, Netflix drama The Crown and Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You up for awards.

The six nominees for Leading Actor 👏🎭

📺 John Boyega - Small Axe

📺 Josh O’Connor - The Crown

📺 Paapa Essiedu - I May Destroy You

📺 Paul Mescal - Normal People

📺 Shaun Parkes - Small Axe

📺 Waleed Zuaiter - Baghdad Central #VirginMediaBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/x6q3WcJawG — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 28, 2021

Palestinian-American actor Waleed Zuaiter has also received a nod for Leading Actor for his performance in Baghdad Central.

The star will go up against John Boyega (Small Axe), Josh O'Connor (The Crown), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Paul Mescal (Normal People) and Shaun Parkes (Small Axe) for the prize.

