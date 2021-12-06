Explained: the bizarre trial of 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett

After two brothers spent hours telling a jury how Jussie Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago, the big question when the actor’s trial resumes Monday will be whether or not he will tell his side of the story.

Attorneys rarely announce whether or not their clients will take the stand before they actually call them to testify, and Smollett’s attorneys have not made their plans public.

The reasons why Smollett might want to testify begin with just how bizarre the case is. During the trial that started last Monday, what emerged was the story of a television star who cast two brothers as his attackers, gave them dialogue to recite, and paid for the rope he told them to fashion into a noose and loop around his neck.

Attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, centre, with her clients Abimbola Osundairo, left, and Olabinjo Osundairo. AP

As strange as that sounds, it is the only narrative that has come to the jury from the siblings, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo. And some legal experts say the only chance Smollett has of beating charges that he lied to the police is by telling jurors his version of what happened on January 29, 2019.

Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report about the alleged attack – one count for each time he gave a report – to three different officers. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is convicted he likely would be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

Smollett's case took an unexpected turn in the spring of 2019 when the Cook County state's attorney's office dropped a 16-count indictment against him in exchange for Smollett forfeiting his $10,000 bond without admitting wrongdoing.

The dismissal drew criticism from then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the city's police superintendent, who called the reversal a miscarriage of justice, leading a Cook County judge to appoint Dan Webb, a former US lawyer, to review the case.

After a five-month investigation, Webb overruled the state's attorney's office and concluded that prosecution of Smollett was warranted, questioning the judgment of prosecutors in dropping the original case.

The current case against Smollett has been slowed by legal challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a timeline of how events unfolded in 2019:

Tuesday, January 22: the letter

About a week before he was attacked, Jussie Smollett, 36, reported to police that he received an envelope addressed to him, with the words 'MAGA' (aka, Trump's 'Make America Great Again' slogan) written in red ink on the return address.

Inside was a threat in cut out letters: "You will die black ****". There was white powder in the envelope, which was found later to be Tylenol.

Tuesday, January 29: the attack

A week after receiving the letter, Smollett reports to police that he was attacked at 2am while at fast-food store Subway in New York, near his apartment. He says the two men yelled homophobic and racist slurs at him, shouting 'This is MAGA country', while also wrapping a noose around his neck.

Many people tweeted in support of Smollett after the incident, including Democratic 2020 Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and politician Cory Booker:

The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching. I'm glad he's safe.



To those in Congress who don't feel the urgency to pass our Anti-Lynching bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime– I urge you to pay attention. https://t.co/EwXFxl5f2m — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 29, 2019

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery.



This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

While John Legend also shared sympathy for Smollett after the attack, as did Ellen, and many, many others:

Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack. We support you and pray that you find peace and justice. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 29, 2019

Wednesday, January 30: the suspects

Chicago Police release images of two people in the area at the time of the attack that they would like to question (after dozens of police reviewed hundreds of hours of footage). The images, however, are grainy and the people are not identifiable.

A still image from surveillance video, released by Chicago Police

Thursday, January 31: Smollett's first statement

Donald Trump tells reporters of the attack: "It doesn't get any worse, as far as I'm concerned".

Quote These are inhumane acts of domestic terrorism and they should be treated as such

Smollett releases a statement to Essence, saying: "My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly, I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words... These types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident... Soon I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process."

His family released a statement, with his sister, Jurnee, posting this message on Instagram: "We want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime. Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice.

"These are inhumane acts of domestic terrorism and they should be treated as such."

Friday, February 2: his public appearance

Public support for Smollett continued – on February 1 Ellen Page gives an impassioned speech on Late Night With Stephen Colbert stating that it was "absurd" that the media was debating whether or not "what happened to Jussie Smollett is a hate crime". Then, on February 2, Smollett (who is also a singer), appears on stage at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, saying:

"The most important thing I have to say is thank you so much and that I'm OK. I'm not fully healed yet, but I'm going to. And I'm gonna stand strong with y'all… l will always stand for love. I will never stand for anything other than that. Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love. And I hope that you all will stand with me. So now… let's do it." Adding, "There has been a lot of stuff said about me that's absolutely not true... I'm sure my lawyer's sitting up there like 'No, Jussie, no! No! Shut ... up and sing.'

"Above all, I fought the **** back."

Tuesday, February 12: not handing over all evidence

Chicago Police say that Smollett turned over some of the phone records they requested, but not all of them. Smollett says his music manager was on the phone with him during the attack and can corroborate his story.

Wednesday, February 13: suspects arrested at airport

Two potential suspects are arrested in the case – Nigerian brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo were picked up at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. The police didn't initially release their names, but did confirm that one of the brothers had worked on Empire, the show Smollett still worked on at the time of the attack (although his employment is now under question, according to reports).

Thursday, February 14: more media coverage

Smollett gives an interview on Good Morning America, directly saying that lying about the attack would be a terrible act: "You do such a disservice when you lie about things like this," he said.

On this day, Chicago Police also announced that the two brothers were brought in for questioning at the airport after arriving back from Nigeria.

Empire producers dismiss reports that Smollett's character was being written off the show (people were making the suggestion on social media that Smollett was trying to secure his job, and boost his career by faking the attack).

Friday, February 15: suspects released, absolved

The police upgrade Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo from being persons of interest, to suspects. Later that day, they release the brothers, however, and say they are no longer suspects.

"Due to new evidence as a result of today's interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete," the police spokesperson tweeted.

Saturday, February 16: sources begin to leak information

A law enforcement source tells media that the police are now investigating whether Smollett paid the brothers to stage the attack, and that police had found where the rope used in the attack was bought.

Quote He has been further victimised by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack

That night, Smollett releases a statement insisting the attack happened as he said it had. "Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with. He has been further victimised by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth."

Tuesday, February 19: Kim Foxx recuses herself

Sources tell Deadline that Empire cuts Smollett's yet-to-be-filmed scenes from the script. Sources then tell CBS Chicago that the Osundairo brothers told police that Smollett sent himself the racist letter, and staged the attack when the letter didn't create the reaction he had expected.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx recuses herself from the case "out of an abundance of caution" due to her "familiarity with potential witnesses in the case".

Late-night TV host Trevor Noah had this to say about the incident on his show that night:

Wednesday, February 20: Smollett charged by police

Smollett is charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report about the attack. The indictment is serious, and carries a felony charge.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says that detectives are currently presenting evidence of the charge against Smollett to a grand jury.

Former Cook County State's Attorney Anita Alvarez critiques Foxx for recusing herself from the case: “Maybe I should have just recused myself from the difficult cases that came across my desk when I was state's attorney. I was under the impression that when the voters elected me and I took my oath of office it meant I had to do my job."

Kim Foxx, Chicago's top prosecutor, recused herself from the case. Photo: AP

Thursday, February 21: Smollett in custody

Chicago Police take Smollett into custody to face a class four felony charge (which can mean up to three years in prison). He later appeared in court where his bail was set at $100,000. He posted bond and was was asked to surrender his passport before being released from Cook County Jail. He made no statement to the large media contingent waiting outside.

Jussie Smollett after his arrest by Chicago police. AP.

Thursday, February 21: statement from Chicago police chief

At a news conference after Smollett's arrest, Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson condemned the actor's alleged actions, saying: "This publicity stunt was a scar that Chicago didn't earn and certainly didn't deserve."

He added: "Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career. This stunt was orchestrated by Smollett because he was dissatisfied with this salary. He concocted a story about being attacked. We gave him the benefit of the doubt."

This photo gallery shows Smollett leaving Cook County Jail after posting bail.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 'Empire' TV series actor Jussie Smollett emerges from the Cook County Court complex after posting 10 per cent of a $100,000 bond. EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Friday, February 22: suspended from 'Empire'

Smollett's character will be written out of the final two episodes of Empire, its showrunners have announced.

In a statement, they said the past few weeks have been "incredibly emotional", and that the allegations that Smollett had faked the attack were "disturbing".

The actor was spotted at the studio where the show is filmed on Thursday afternoon, according to reports from US media. Sources told NBC and CNN that the actor had apologised to the cast for any embarrassment caused, but also maintained his innocence.

The Fox production team said in the statement released on Friday: "The events of the past few weeks have been incredibly emotional for all of us. Jussie has been an important member of our Empire family for the past five years and we care about him deeply.

Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County jail following his release. Photo: Reuters

"While these allegations are very disturbing, we are placing our trust in the legal system as the process plays out.

"We are also aware of the effects of this process on the cast and crew members who work on our show, and to avoid further disruption on set we have decided to remove the role of Jamal from the final two episodes of the season."

Whether or not he'll be asked to return for future seasons remains to be seen.

Sunday, February 24: Terrence Howard supports Smollett

Smollett's Empire co-star and on-screen dad Terrance Howard has come out in support of the disgraced actor. In an Instagram video on Sunday, Howard posted clips of good times the pair have shared together. It shows Smollett playing with Howard's son on-board a private plane. "Aw, such a sweet baby," Smollett says, with a smile to the camera. Howard captioned the image: "All your lil homies got you... We love the hell outta you."

It was a controversial post, garnering a slew of angry comments. Howard responded by commenting:

"Sorry you feel that way but that’s the only Jussie I know. The Jussie I know could never even conceive of something so unconscious and ugly. His innocence or judgment is not for any of us to decide. Stay in your lane and my lane is empathy and love and compassion for someone I’ve called my son for five years. It’s God’s job to judge and it’s ours to love and hope, especially for those that we claim to have loved.”

Smollett still maintains his innocence.

Saturday, February 25: Chicago police say more to come

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson appeared on Good Morning America to dispute media reports that the thousands of dollars Smollett paid to the Osundairo brothers was for personal training. Prosecutors say that Smollett had bought drugs from the brothers in the past, and called them an hour before the attack, and an hour afterwards, and also spoke to them when they were in Nigeria during the two weeks after the attacks.

“There’s a lot more evidence that hasn’t been presented yet that does not support his innocence ... physical, video and testimony,” Johnson told host Robin Roberts.

Sunday, February 26: Smollett granted permission to travel to California

It was reported on this day that Smollett had been granted permission to leave Illinois and travel to California to meet with his legal team. His lawyer, Mark Geragos, once represented Michael Jackson, and will head up his trial team.

Smollett maintains his innocence. Homophobic tweets by the Osundario brothers, written in 2013, have also surfaced.

Family members of Jussie Smollett leave the Leighton Criminal Court Building after Smollett's bond hearing in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., February 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Friday, March 8: 16 indictments

A grand jury in Chicago indicted Smollett on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men in Chicago who shouted racial and homophobic slurs. The Cook County grand jury indictment filed on Thursday charges him with falsely reporting an offence.

The 16-county grand jury indictment includes eight counts for what he told a police officer and eight more for what he told a detective.

In the indictment filed Thursday, the Cook County grand jury makes it clear that Smollett added details to his account of what happened on January 29 when he talked to the detective.

Smollett exits Cook County Department of Corrections after posting bail in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., Feb. 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters

It says he gave a basic version to the police officer that included allegations that he was beaten by two masked men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him. The indictment says that when he talked to the detective, Smollett said he could see from the skin around one of the attacker's eyes through the mask that he was white. He also said that the attackers looped a rope around his neck.

Tuesday, March 12: cameras will be allowed in the courtroom

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives to attend a hearing on whether cameras will be allowed in future proceedings of his trial on felony charges, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Photo: Reuters

Smollett kept a low profile after his arrest, but appeared in court on Monday, March 12 at a hearing he didn't have to attend (sources are widely reported to have said that he wants to play an active role in his defence).

During the hearing it was agreed by both parties that cameras will be allowed to be present in court. One of his attorneys, Tina Glandian says the actor wants cameras in court so that the public "can see the evidence and the lack therof." She added that a lot of the information that has been leaked is "demonstrably false".

Smollett is being represented by Mark Geragos, who in the past has represented Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder, Chris Brown and NASCAR driver Jeremy Mayfield.

The lawyer for the Osundario brothers, however, said she believed her "clients were betrayed" by Smollett, telling CNN, "we've seen a lot of stories in the news where celebrities think they might be above the law. It's just not the case."

The next hearing, in which one still camera and one video camera will be allowed, is scheduled for Thursday, March 14.

Thursday, March 14: No guilty plea

Smollett pleads not guilty, and the court sets his next appearance for April 17, but then...

Tuesday, March 26: All criminal charges dropped

Prosecutors abruptly dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett after the Empire actor – accused of falsely reporting that he was the victim of a hate crime attack – agreed to do volunteer service and let the city keep his $10,000 bail.

Authorities gave no detailed explanation as to why they abandoned the case, infuriating Chicago's mayor and police chief, only five weeks after filing the charges and threatening to pursue the actor for the cost of a month-long investigation.

Prosecutors said they still believed Smollett concocted the assault but the TV star insisted he told the truth all along. Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the deal "a whitewash of justice" and lashed out at Smollett for dragging the city's reputation "through the mud" in a quest to advance his career.

"Is there no decency in this man?" Mr Emanuel asked.

Actor Jussie Smollett poses for a picture with a fan as he leaves court after charges against him were dropped by state prosecutors in Chicago. Photo: Reuters

The actor's lawyers said his record was "wiped clean" of the 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was assaulted by two men.

Smollett insisted that he had "been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one".

"I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I was being accused of," he said after a court hearing.

Smollett thanked the state of Illinois "for attempting to do what's right".

A spokeswoman for the Cook County prosecutors' office said the dismissal came "after reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case". Tandra Simonton called it "a just disposition and appropriate resolution" but said it was not an exoneration.

When dropping cases, prosecutors will sometimes insist the defendant accept at least some of the responsibility. But outside court, neither Smollett nor his legal team appeared to concede anything about his original report in January.

Wednesday, April 24, 2019: 'Empire' cast writes letter of support for Smollett

Empire stars Taraji P Henson and Terrance Howard have expressed their support for Smollett in a letter penned to Fox, asking that he returns for the sixth season of the show. The pair, plus the rest of the series' top cast, wrote the letter on April 19, directed at Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier, Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment chair Dana Walden, Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn, the show's co-creators Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, and other executive producers on the series, reports Variety.

"Together, as a united front, we stand with Jussie Smollett and ask that our co-star, brother and friend be brought back for our sixth season of Empire," read the letter, which was obtained by Deadline.

Smollett maintains his innocence amid the 16 felony charges, which were dropped on March 26. He had to give up a $10,000 bond and was given credit for community service.

Tuesday, April 30, 2019: Jussie Smollett will not return to 'Empire' for next season

Fox Entertainment said on April 30 that Jussie Smollett will not return to Empire next season in the wake of allegations by Chicago officials that the actor lied about a racially motivated attack.

"By mutual agreement, the studio has negotiated an extension to Jussie Smollett's option for season six, but at this time there are no plans for the character of Jamal to return to Empire," the studio said in a statement that gave no reasoning was given for the decision.

Fox announced earlier Tuesday that the drama about a hip-hop record label and the fiery family behind it had been renewed for a sixth season.

A Smollett representative released a statement to several media outlets suggesting a hope that he may eventually return.

"We've been told that Jussie will not be on Empire' in the beginning of the season but he appreciates they have extended his contract to keep Jamal's future open," the statement said. "Most importantly he is grateful to Fox and Empire leadership, cast, crew and fans for their unwavering support."

Fox announced earlier on Tuesday that the show had been renewed for a sixth season. Smollett's character was removed from the final two episodes of season five.

