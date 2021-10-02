WWE Crown Jewel: Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair are coming to Saudi Arabia

As the WWE heads back to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, a new match has just been added.

WWE SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch will defend her title in a triple threat match against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

This year’s event will feature only the third female wrestling bout to take place in the kingdom, a trend that started in 2019 with a match between Natalya and Lacey Evans.

The duo made history by becoming the first to compete in a women’s match in Saudi Arabia at 2019’s Crown Jewel in Riyadh. This was followed up the next year at Super ShowDown, where Bayley defended her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Naomi.

Lynch only recently returned to the WWE after giving birth to her first child with her husband and fellow wrestler Seth Rollins. She competed in the first women's main event at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 and was the WWE Raw Women's champion when she announced she was pregnant and relinquished her title in 2020.

In addition to the women’s match, the only other match currently announced is the main event which will feature Roman Reigns defending his WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar.

Crown Jewel will take place on Thursday, October 21 at Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh.

In August, during WWE's SummerSlam broadcast, the company released a video announcing that Crown Jewel would be returning.

The short clip highlights past events in the kingdom and shows numerous WWE Superstars such as Banks, Belair, Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns, Mansoor, and Asuka. It did not reveal any other details, although more matches are expected to be announced as the event draws closer.

This coming event will be the sixth hosted by WWE in the country after a 10-year deal was signed between the wrestling event and the Saudi General Sports Authority in 2018.

Crown Jewel can be streamed on the WWE Network on Thursday, October 21 at 9pm GST