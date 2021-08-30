Carole Baskin has sold 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's former Oklahoma zoo

Carole Baskin has confirmed that the Oklahoma zoo, made famous in the hit Netflix show Tiger King and previously belonging to Joe Exotic, has been sold.

The Big Cat Rescue sanctuary owner took control of the former wild animal park after winning a $1 million trademark lawsuit against Exotic in mid-2020. She previously said she wanted to sell the zoo but had a special stipulation for the new owners.

"When we sold the property in June, we required that it never be used as a zoo, or for anything related to Tiger King or anything like that," Baskin told Yahoo.

Joe Exotic at his former wildlife zoo in Oklahoma. Photo: Netflix

Her husband, Howard Baskin, also stated that the couple had it written into the deed that the property cannot be associated with Tiger King in any way.

"If it became an RV park or storage unit – we don't want it named the Tiger King RV Park. We would like the 20 years of mistreatment of animals there to be forgotten and be history," he said.

Baskin and Exotic were the stars of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King that was released in March 2020. It became one of the streaming service’s most talked about shows, thanks to its outrageous tales and colourful characters, and was watched 34 million times in only 10 days.

Last week, it was announced a second season of the show would be coming to the streaming platform. While Netflix is yet to reveal much about what it will entail, it has updated the show’s synopsis page with a “coming soon” banner, alerting viewers that more Tiger King content is on the way.

However, we do know that Exotic – real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage – is now in prison after being convicted of plotting murder-for-hire against Baskin, as well as a string of wildlife crimes. He has served two years of his 22-year sentence and has made a number of unsuccessful bids for parole.

It is unclear whether he will feature in the new season of the Netflix show, although Baskin has already said she will decline any follow-up. She said she was led to believe the docuseries would portray her differently than it did, focusing on the mysterious disappearance of her first husband.

“I told them to lose my number,” the Big Cat Rescue owner told Page Six. “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.”

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

