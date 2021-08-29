Macaulay Culkin makes his return to acting in new season of 'American Horror Story'

Macaulay Culkin has made his return to acting, appearing in the new season of American Horror Story.

The former child star, who is best known for this role in the Home Alone franchise, stars in the 10th season of Ryan Murphy's anthology alongside the likes of Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, and Sarah Paulson.

In an episode released on Wednesday, Culkin made his debut as drug addict Mickey. The actor, who celebrated his 41st birthday on Thursday, referenced his cameo in a tweet.

"Like a fine bottle of Worcester sauce we all get better with age. With that in mind here's your yearly reminder that time does indeed march onward," he said. "I'm 41 years old. I hope you enjoy every passing year as much as I do. We're not getting older, we're just getting saucier.

"Also, there seems to be a super handsome, middle-aged dude on this season of American Horror Story. If I were you I'd totally check him out."

Viewers were quick to praise Culkin’s acting on Twitter. “Not Macaulay Culkin quickly becoming my fave in under 3 min on #AHSDoubleFeature,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “Macaulay Culkin adds sort of an odd, esoteric, sense of nostalgia that fits the vibe of this new season really well.”

American Horror Story’s latest season is divided into two parts. The first, Red Tide spans six episodes. It will then be followed by the second part, Death Valley, which will span four episodes and bring an extraterrestrial theme.

Back in October, Culkin had a viral moment thanks to an Instagram post in which he showed off his new face mask. It bore a print of his famous screaming pose from Home Alone and has since received over 480,000 likes.

“Just staying Covid-safe by wearing the flayed skin of my younger self,” he wrote. “Don't forget to wear your masks, kids.”

