Hilary Duff experiencing 'brain fog' after Covid-19 diagnosis: 'Happy to be vaxxed'

Hilary Duff has hailed Covid-19 vaccines after contracting the coronavirus, saying she is "happy to be vaxxed".

The American actress, 33, has revealed she is suffering a number of symptoms after battling the Delta variant, despite being fully vaccinated.

The Lizzie McGuire star confirmed she was experiencing a “bad headache, no taste or smell, sinus pressure and brain fog" in a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Friday.

Accompanied by a photo of herself resting in bed, Duff signed off the post with a peace sign emoji, saying: "Happy to be vaxxed".

While vaccinations are effective in preventing serious illness or death from Covid-19, a person who is fully vaccinated can still contract and transmit the virus.

Half of the total US population is fully vaccinated, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated earlier in August.

Duff's diagnosis comes just days after the actress began shooting Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, a sequel to the popular How I Met Your Mother sitcom.

The star will take on the lead role in the spin-off, set in future New York, recalling what it was like to date in 2021.

The cast also includes Tom Ainsley, Chris Lowell, Suraj Sharma, Francia Raisa and Tien Tran, with no release date yet confirmed for the 10-episode series.

Melissa Joan Hart has Covid-19: 'It's hard to breathe'

US actress Melissa Joan Hart revealed she is suffering from Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated. AFP. AFP

Duff is not the only star to reveal she has been diagnosed with Covid-19 in recent days.

Melissa Joan Hart has revealed she is suffering from the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated, blaming it on the fact her children don't have to wear masks at school.

“I got Covid. I am vaccinated and I got Covid, and it’s bad,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch star said in an Instagram video posted on Thursday. “It’s weighing on my chest. It's hard to breathe.”

Hart said she was upset that more was not being done in the US to curb the transmission rate. She also implied that she may have contracted the virus from one of her children. Hart has three sons, aged between 8 and 15, with her musician husband Mark Wilkerson.

In her Instagram post, 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' star Melissa Joan Hart urged others to remain vigilant, saying the pandemic is not over yet. Melissa Joan Hart / Instagram

“One of my kids, I think, has it so far. I'm praying that the other ones are OK,” she said. “I'm mad. I’m really mad because we tried – we took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot but we got a little lazy, and I think as a country we got lazy, and I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks at school because I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from.”

Hart, whose television credits also include Melissa & Joey and No Good Nick, urged her followers to stay safe and “do better.”

In her caption, she said that she did not post the video to “be political or gain pity.” Instead, she wanted to “share her journey” and to remind people that the pandemic is “not over yet”.

“[I’m] scared and sad and disappointed in myself and some of our leaders, and a lot of people,” she said. “I just wish I’d done better so I’m asking you guys to do better. Protect your families, protect your kids. It’s not over yet, I hoped it was but it’s not, so stay vigilant and stay safe.”

The actress is not the first famous face to open up about her experience with coronavirus, with Tom Hanks, singer Pink, Idris Elba and Prince Charles also revealing they contracted the virus in the past 18 months.

