Bob Odenkirk says he 'had a small heart attack' on the set of 'Better Call Saul'

The actor, 58, has tweeted for the first time since the incident, saying he'll 'be back soon'

Bob Odenkirk has revealed he had a heart attack while filming 'Better Call Saul'. Reuters

The National
Jul 31, 2021

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has posted on Twitter for the first time since he collapsed on set on Tuesday and said he will “be back soon.”

"I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be OK thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and Sony's support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon," the actor, 58, said on Friday.

"To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

Odenkirk, who plays corrupt lawyer Saul Goodman on Better Call Saul, collapsed on set in New Mexico where the Breaking Bad spin-off is shooting its sixth and final season. Crew members called an ambulance that took him to a local hospital.

The actor's representative had said Wednesday that he had a “heart-related incident” and was stable in an Albuquerque hospital.

Shortly before the statement was released, Odenkirk’s son Nate, the elder of his two children, tweeted: “He’s going to be OK.”

The tone of Odenkirk’s friends and co-stars had already shifted from concern to relief before his tweets on Friday.

“Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great!” David Cross, who formed a comedy duo with Odenkirk to make the HBO sketch show Mr Show with Bob and David. “Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!”

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman, the “criminal lawyer” who appeared in dozens of episodes of Breaking Bad before getting his own spin-off.

Both shows were shot and mostly set in New Mexico.

– Additional reporting by AP

Updated: July 31st 2021, 8:28 AM

Television ProgramsHollywood
