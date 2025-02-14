YouTube turns 20: Video platform's evolution from a 19-second zoo clip to MrBeast's 300 million subscribers

On February 14, 2005, three friends, having decided the options for sharing videos on the internet were not good enough, secured a domain name for a new site. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/06/23/how-youtube-middle-east-is-combating-misinformation-with-generative-ai/" target="_blank">YouTube</a> has gone on to become one of the most important and most successful internet platforms. Here are the milestones in YouTube's journey. During the 2004 Super Bowl half-time show, American singer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/19/justin-timberlake-timeline-fall/" target="_blank">Justin Timberlake</a> exposes fellow entertainer Janet Jackson's breast to a live TV audience, in what is described as a “wardrobe malfunction”. YouTube co-founders Chad Hurley, Steve Chen and Jawed Karim, unable to find clips of the incident online, credit that moment with inspiring them to develop their video-sharing platform. The three former employees of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/cryptocurrencies/2023/08/07/paypal-launches-dollar-pegged-stablecoin-in-digital-currency-push/" target="_blank">PayPal</a> work together to launch YouTube. They initially plan to make the platform a video dating site, with users uploading clips of themselves to try to meet potential partners. Unable to find enough dating videos, Hurley, Chen and Karim change tack and decide to accept uploads of all video content. <i>Me at the Zoo</i>, a 19-second clip of co-founder Karim, becomes the first video uploaded to the site. In the video, Karim is standing in front of elephants and briefly comments on them, saying they have big trunks. The site becomes accessible to the public for the first time, but is still in its beta form as the team continue to improve the experience based on user feedback. Accounts begin regularly uploading videos, gaining followers for their content. YouTube makes it easier to follow preferred creators by subscribing to their channels. The site exits the beta phase and officially launches. That week, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/11/emil-wakim-saturday-night-live-lebanon/" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/09/11/emil-wakim-saturday-night-live-lebanon/"><i>Saturday Night Live</i></a> airs the digital short <i>Lazy Sunday</i> starring Andy Samberg and Chris Parnell, which is quickly uploaded by fans to YouTube. The early viral video helps to establish YouTube as an important platform. A commercial for sports brand Nike featuring Brazilian football star <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/brazilian-football-legend-ronaldinho-gets-uae-golden-visa-1.1225333" target="_blank">Ronaldinho</a> becomes the first video to hit one million views on the site. Brooke Brodack, known by her online moniker Brookers, becomes the first content creator whose account reaches 10,000 subscribers. Brookers, whose channel features humorous skits, holds the title of most subscribed account on YouTube for 43 days. Less than a year after its public launch, YouTube is bought by Google for $1.65 billion. The deal expanded the platform's business model, helped it expand into apps and live broadcasts, and turned it into a powerful platform for advertisements and paid content such as movies. The purchase coincides with the platform introducing its “Broadcast Yourself” slogan. Sketch comedy duo Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox's Smosh channel becomes the first to have 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. The pair go on to sell the channel and the brand to Defy Media in 2011, who then sold it to Mythical Entertainment in 2019. Comedian Lucas Cruikshank strikes gold with his online persona Fred Figglehorn, whose channel becomes the first with one million subscribers. Cruikshank would use this success to move into films, television shows and cartoons. YouTube allows the upload of 4K videos for the first time, improving on the video-viewing experience. Expanding from just being a video sharing site, YouTube enables the option to livestream. Established content creators use the new feature to broadcast sessions in which they answer fan questions or play video games. South Korean K-pop star Psy becomes a global sensation with the release of his song <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2023/06/09/20-music-videos-on-youtube-with-more-than-three-billion-views-from-hello-to-shape-of-you/" target="_blank"><i>Gangnam Style</i></a>. The lyrics satirise an affluent area of the capital Seoul and the people who go there. The song’s music video becomes the first to reach 1 billion views. Children’s song <i>Baby Shark</i> is uploaded to the site. Produced by South Korean children’s entertainment company Pinkfong, the song becomes very popular and the music video goes on to reach a record 10 billion views. To keep up with the competition, the platform launches <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2022/07/10/youtube-looking-into-more-options-to-help-creators-monetise-short-video-content/" target="_blank">YouTube Shorts</a>, its version of TikTok videos or Instagram reels. The videos are typically shorter and presented vertically to fill a smartphone screen. YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, reaches 300 million subscribers to his channel. MrBeast’s content ranges from challenges that award the winner money, sentimental videos in which he does charity work or informational and educational videos like his latest at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/02/09/mrbeast-egypt-pyramids-giza/" target="_blank">Pyramids of Giza</a>.