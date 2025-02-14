Me at the Zoo, left, was the first video uploaded to YouTube while MrBeast became the first account to reach 300 million subscribers. Photos: Jawed Karim; MrBeast
Me at the Zoo, left, was the first video uploaded to YouTube while MrBeast became the first account to reach 300 million subscribers. Photos: Jawed Karim; MrBeast

YouTube turns 20: Video platform's evolution from a 19-second zoo clip to MrBeast's 300 million subscribers

It started as a dating site, was bought by Google after one year and is one of the world’s biggest platforms

Faisal Al Zaabi
February 14, 2025