Israeli government criticises Gigi Hadid on Instagram

Palestinian-American model Gigi Hadid shared an Instagram post at the weekend that appeared to anger the Israeli government.

“There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians," read the post that Hadid re-shared as an embed in an Instagram Story.

"Condemning the Israeli government is not anti-Semitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas."

Israel's official Instagram account then shared an image of her re-shared post, accusing the model, whose father is Palestinian, of “turning a blind eye” to the atrocities committed by Hamas militants in their October 7 attack on Israel.

“Have you been sleeping the past week?" the Instagram post read.

"Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you."

The Israeli Instagram account posted a second post addressing Hadid, with a graphic photo of shoes and children's toys on a bloodied floor, and a caption reading: “If you don't condemn this your words mean nothing."

Hadid last week expressed condolences for Israelis who died in the Hamas attack, and Israel's retaliatory strikes in the days since.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict – too many of which are children," she wrote.

It also read in part: “I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: while I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person."