Olivia Colman and Idris Elba among stars reading King Charles speeches on YouTube

Olivia Colman and Woody Harrelson have recited speeches by King Charles III for his YouTube channel RE:TV.

The channel was founded in 2020 and focuses on climate change. It has since made more than 100 short films about sustainable solutions to help the environment.

A new short film, The King's Speech, to be released on Monday and featuring 19 actors and environmentalists, celebrates the channel's arrival on YouTube.

Luther star Idris Elba, Fatal Attraction star Glenn Close, Oscar-winning actress Colman and Zombieland actor Harrelson will be among those reading lines from the king's speeches.

King Charles, during his time as Prince of Wales, made numerous speeches about the environment, beginning in February 1970 when he highlighted conservation issues.

In a preview clip, while reciting a 2020 address by him in Davos, the voice of the monarch cuts to Elba speaking today.

They are heard saying parts of the following: "Global warming, climate change, the devastating loss of biodiversity are the greatest threats that humanity has ever faced and one largely of our own creation."

READ MORE King Charles and the namesakes who accidentally changed Britain

The video is also interspersed with footage of the effects of climate change including flooding, drought and weather events, and locations such as the glasshouses of Kew Gardens in London and the ancient woodland of Burnham Beeches in Buckinghamshire.

BBC gardening presenter Danny Clarke; The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse author Charlie Mackesy; YouTube environmental campaigner Jack Harries; and climate activist Leah Thomas also appear.

At the end of the clip, in a video from 2020, the king can be heard saying: "There is real hope, but we've just got to get our act together."

RE:TV was launched during Climate Week three years ago as a content platform for short films with then Prince Charles as editor in chief.

It was born out of his Sustainable Markets Initiative, which aims to accelerate the world's transition to a sustainable future, as a way to inform and inspire audiences.