Kim Kardashian makes another surprise football appearance in Paris

Kim Kardashian has taken a trip to Paris and London to watch some of football's biggest stars in action.

Travelling with her son Saint West, who is a big fan of the sport, Kardashian watched Paris Saint-Germain suffer a surprising 2-0 defeat to Rennes on Sunday.

On Instagram, Kardashian shared how Saint and his friends were able to stand on the sidelines before the game and wave to World Cup star Lionel Messi as both teams warmed up. During the game, they also FaceTimed with Neymar, who is out for the rest of the season with an injury. Afterwards, the group met Kylian Mbappe, getting to pose for photos with the French star.

Expand Autoplay Kim Kardashian arrives for the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on March 19, 2023. AFP

However, it wasn't just a big day for Saint as Kardashian also received a special gift. She was presented with a PSG jersey with the number "1" and "Kim" on it from Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments and president of the French football club. "Thank you so much @psg for making our kids' dreams come true," she wrote in her Instagram story.

She shared one last photo hugging Saint and his friends, claiming their trip was a success. "It's safe to say the boys loved our soccer tour trip! Soccer moms for the win!!" she wrote.

Last week, she was in attendance as Arsenal lost to Sporting CP at Emirates Stadium in London. Although there has been no official confirmation, there's speculation she may have been at the game because she is filming a secret documentary.

In January, Kardashian shared photos from her daughter Chicago's fifth birthday that showed Saint, seven, in an Arsenal jersey.