As Comic Con returns to Abu Dhabi, here's what to know — from celebrities to cosplay

It’s that time of year again when pop culture fans across the UAE put on their superhero masks, iron their capes and geek out to all things science fiction, fantasy, gaming, cosplay and more.

The three-day Middle East Film and Comic Con 2023, more commonly known as MEFCC, is set to return to Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on Friday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pop culture convention.

Celebrity guests

From celebrity meet-and-greets to artist panel discussions, visitors can expect to see their favourite stars and characters visiting from Westeros, the Marvel Universe and beyond.

This year, two Stranger Things stars are set to make an appearance. Among the duo is David Harbour, known as Chief Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix series, who recently starred as Santa Clause in the action comedy Violent Night.

Joining Harbour is Joseph Campbell Bower. Bower, who has featured in major movie franchises such as Twilight and Fantastic Beasts, played Vecna, the terrifying villain in the latest season of Stranger Things.

Matt Smith, who stars as Daemon Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon, will also be at the capital for the event. Smith is also known for starring as the Doctor in the BBC series Doctor Who and for his role as Prince Philip in the Netflix series The Crown.

Also appearing at the event are Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings films, Egyptian-American actress and Moon Knight star May Calamawy and English actor Anthony Daniels, best known for playing C-3PO in 10 Star Wars films.

MEFCC will also feature a number of acclaimed voice-over artists from the animation world, including Christopher Sabat known for his work on Dragon Ball Z and One Piece, Zach Aguilar who has worked on Demon Slayer and One Punch Man, and Paige O'Hara, the original voice of Belle in the Oscar-winning Beauty and the Beast.

Artists

Fans of comic books, graphic novels and animated shows will also have the opportunity to meet several artists. These include Greg Capullo, who played an instrumental role in building the dark and moody Batman aesthetic, and Ryan Ottley, known for his work on the Invincible series, Spider-Man and Hulk.

Veteran designer Mike Peraza, who has 45 years of experience in the animation industry and has worked on The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, will be attending along with his wife Patty Peraza — the first female effects animator at the Walt Disney Studios, known for her work on The Black Cauldron and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Cosplay

This year, cosplayers who dress up as their favourite characters from anime, comics, games, movies, and TV shows will have their own dedicated zone.

There will also be a dedicated space where they can meet professional cosplayers, repair their costumes and use a backdrop area for photoshoots.

One of the highlights of every MEFCC is the annual cosplay competition, which will be held on Saturday. Cosplayers must register to enter the competition, which consists of three categories: best craftsmanship, best performance on stage and best kids cosplay.

Artists Alley

Visitors can also browse and purchase international and local art from comics, illustrations, mangas and more in the Artists Alley.

Artists will set up booths to showcase their latest pieces and create new commissions , ranging from portraits to drawings of their favourite characters.

Festival Plaza

MEFCC will also have a range of outdoor shows across the Festival Stage, where DJs and live bands will entertain the crowd, alongside performances from hip-hop, J-pop, K-pop, anime music and cosplay dancers. The stage will also host a number of competitions including daily quizzes, dance-offs, karaoke and debates.

At the Foodie Village, part of the outdoor Festival Plaza, dining options include The Wok Boyz, The Brooklyn Creamery, Wing Stop, UDN and The Acai Spot.

More information about scheduling and tickets is available at www.mefcc.com

Scroll through images of last year's cosplay competition below