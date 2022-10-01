50 Cent brings his greatest hits to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena

Rapper 50 Cent delivered a high-energy performance in Dubai on Friday.

The US singer was in the UAE, bringing his Green Light Gang World Tour to the Coca-Cola Arena.

During the hit-packed performance, he breezed through all of his greatest tracks. He sang P.I.M.P. to open the show, his 2003 hit featuring Snoop Dogg, Lloyd Banks and Young Buck, followed by fan favourite Candy Shop.

The concert finished with In da Club, though he came back on stage for a lengthy encore, which saw him perform a string of hits, including Baby by Me.

50 Cent on stage at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Friday, September 30. Victor Besa / The National

Fans who attended the show told The National it was clear he was having fun while on stage but they wished he had played more than just "snippets" of his biggest hits.

The rapper, born Curtis James Jackson III, paid tribute to Coolio, his fellow rapper who died earlier this week. He projected images of the late musician on stage, framed in red, yellow and green lights.

He was supported by long-time collaborator and G-Unit band member Tony Yayo and rapper Uncle Murda.

The concert comes eight months after 50 Cents hit Super Bowl half-time show in February.

Ahead of the show, promoter Thomas Ovesen from TOP Entertainment told The National to expect 50 Cent to perform “an unending sequence of hits”.

“50 Cent is one of the rare hip-hop artists, alongside Eminem and Nas, who has managed to maintain and transcend his initial popularity,” he said.

“His knack for making hits combined with street cred and rhyming is up there in my book.

“Then, of course, you had the amazing Super Bowl half-time show this year, and the television shows and movies he stars in or produced that have extended his fame to a new generation of fans."