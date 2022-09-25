Global Citizen Festival 2022: Priyanka Chopra, Metallica and Nancy Pelosi come together

The 10th Global Citizen Festival show has come to a close, as international artists, activists and global leaders worked together to bring awareness to many issues affecting the planet.

The international concert series was attended by tens of thousands of people in the US and Ghana. It was hosted by Priyanka Chopra, who, along with a number of presenters and musical guests, called upon world leaders and major corporations to take immediate action on issues such as the climate crisis, global poverty, women’s rights and youth empowerment.

All great things must come to an end...and that includes #GlobalCitizenFestival! From Accra to NYC and everywhere in between, THANK YOU all for another wonderful experience. We'll see you next year – and don't forget to keep taking action! pic.twitter.com/ddpxLHUQg5 — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) September 25, 2022

“In the last decade, Global Citizens have taken more than 2.4 million actions for the planet leading to the mobilisation of millions of dollars,” Chopra said, addressing the audience on stage, alongside actress and fellow presenter Katie Holmes.

“Not just in commitments but also policy measures to save the planet and its people, but we need to keep that pressure up.”

The 10-hour show combined the power of immediate activism and music. Performances from major global artists took place on stage in two locations — New York’s Central Park and Ghana’s capital Accra.

Performing live were artists such as the Jonas Brothers, SZA, Usher, Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth, Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalia, British grime rapper Stormzy and legendary musician and activist Angelique Kidjo, who performed her classic ode to her home continent, Afrika.

Heavy metal band Metallica closed the night by performing eight songs including a version of Nothing Else Matters featuring singer Mickey Guyton, who has been outspoken about her experiences as a black woman in the country music industry.

Tickets for the festival were not available for sale. Instead, concert-goers were awarded tickets by taking action to eradicate extreme poverty, such as signing petitions and contacting elected representatives to encourage foreign aid.

Chopra was joined on stage by a number of activists and presenters including Bill Nye the Science Guy; US ballet dancer, author and philanthropist Misty Copeland; Nigerian actress and musician Folake Olowofoyeku; and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

There was also an online appearance from the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and a surprise video drop-in by US President Joe Biden.

Giant puppet Little Amal, who travels the globe spreading awareness about displaced refugee children, also made an appearance.

The end of the festival marked a major milestone for the global initiative, as the 2022 Global Citizen Festival Campaign has culminated in $2.4 billion to end extreme poverty, with $440 million reserved exclusively to initiatives to end poverty in Africa.

