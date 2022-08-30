Physical theatre workshop in Dubai hopes to inspire next generation of performers

Dubai film production company Convoco has launched its first advanced physical theatre workshop to help aspiring performers polish their skills.

As part of the Convoco Theatre initiative, participants will be put through their paces in an intensive masterclass led by actor and director Anirudh Nair. The programme will be held at The Junction in Al Quoz from September 4 to 8.

Students will be taught the fundamentals of training, will learn to discover the essence of a strong stage presence and how to integrate body, mind, breath and voice to make an impact through their performance.

Called The Actor Imagines with the Body, the workshop will be limited to a few students to ensure each will have the chance to shine.

Physical theatre is a type of performance where movement is the primary method of storytelling. Performances often incorporate mime, gesture and dance.

Nair, co-founder of theatre company Guild of the Goat, is a former student of the University of Exeter in the UK, where he completed an MA in theatre practice. He is also a visiting professor at the Drama School Mumbai.

Actor and director Anirudh Nair will lead a new physical theatre masterclass at The Junction in Al Quoz, Dubai. Photo: Convoco Films

Shwetha Pillay-Basu, founder of Dubai production company Convoco Films, said she started Convoco Theatre as an initiative to facilitate the continued growth and development of the arts and performance in the UAE.

"We support the local theatre arts community through collaboration with seasoned theatre performers, directors and instructors," she said.

"Our aim is to to create a diverse, vibrant, inclusive and truly inspiring platform for local theatre performers, directors and producers to showcase and hone their inherent talent."

This workshop will be the first in a series of theatre-related events that are being planned, Pillay-Basu said.

Registration costs Dh1,500 per person for the five-day workshop. Those interested can email production@convocofilms.com

