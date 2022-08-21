Sherine Abdel-Wahab performs in Tunisia for Carthage festival's closing ceremony

Sherine Abdel-Wahab concluded International Festival of Carthage's five-week run in Tunisia on Saturday with a stunning performance at the Carthage Amphitheatre.

The Egyptian singer, better known simply as Sherine, rounded off a line-up of more than 30 shows that have been taking place since the festival opened on July 14.

The annual event has been held in Tunisia since 1964, taking place in July and August almost every year, with a two-year hiatus in the pandemic.

Shows are performed in the Roman Theatre of Carthage, a restored amphitheatre on the outskirts of Tunis, believed to have been built as far back as the first century CE.

Ahead of her concert, Sherine expressed her anticipation with a post on Instagram. She shared a photograph of her meeting with the Egyptian ambassador to Tunisia, as well as popular Tunisian singer Saber Rebai.

“I am very proud that I will meet the Tunisian audience tomorrow at the end of the Carthage International Festival and, God willing, wait for the best party," she wrote in the caption.

Sherine is one of the most popular Egyptian singers of her time, with a career that spans two decades, but it's one that's been tumultuous. She has had disputes with her former management and mental health issues forced her to temporarily retire in 2016.

Read more Nancy Ajram and Marshmello delight fans at Riyadh's Gamers8 festival

She has since revived her career, however, and earlier this year returned to the stage in Abu Dhabi for a concert alongside Iraqi crooner Kadim Al Sahir that marked Eid Al Fitr.

The performance, which took place at Etihad Arena, was the second in a bumper week of shows, which included Egyptian singer Amr Diab’s concert the previous evening, and US pop group Maroon 5 the following day.

Backed by their own mini orchestras, the pair delivered "crowd-pleasing sets", wrote The National's Saeed Saeed.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Sherine and Kadim Al Sahir performing in Abu Dhabi

Expand Autoplay Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel-Wahab performs as part of the Eid concert held at Etihad Arena, Yas Island. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

In 2019, Sherine was the subject of headlines again when she quit social media following backlash for a tweet she wrote in support of Lebanon during the wildfires that hit the country.

She wrote: "My heart is broken over our beloved country Lebanon, but during these circumstances, words are not enough. I'm fully ready to put on a concert whose proceeds go to support those affected by the fires and I call on Prime Minister Saad Rafik Hariri that it would be under his patronage."

While fans in Lebanon appreciated the support, many in the Arab world criticised the singer for not taking a similar stand in support of deadly protests in Iraq that were going on at the time, nor in support of Syria or for her home country.