Saudi Arabia's first Disney concert in Riyadh to feature Broadway stars

Disney Princess – The Concert will have its world premiere in Saudi Arabia before the rest of its world tour. Presented by the Riyadh International Book Fair, the event is produced by Disney Concerts in association with Impresario Live and organised by Benchmark events company in the kingdom. It will be the first Disney concert to take place in Saudi Arabia.

For the concert, Broadway stars perform songs sung by Disney princesses Belle, Jasmine, Nala and Anastasia. Think tracks like A Whole New World from Aladdin, How Far I’ll Go from Moana and Let It Go from Frozen.

The tour will bring Drama Desk-nominee Christy Altomare, Tony-nominee Susan Egan, Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed and Broadway World Award-winner Syndee Winters, alongside music director Benjamin Rauhala and enchanting Prince, Adam Joseph, to the Saudi capital.

Performances will take place from Wednesday until Saturday at King Fahad Cultural Centre in Riyadh.

The concert series is officially part of Disney Concerts, the production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. They produce concerts and tours, and license Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters worldwide.

“This world premiere concert event is the culmination of an exciting new collaboration between Disney Concerts and Broadway Princess Party, bringing out the best of Broadway to celebrate all the Disney princesses like never before. We could not be more thrilled to premiere this world-class production in Riyadh,” said Chip McLean, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Concerts.

“Disney Princess – The Concert world premiere in Saudi Arabia is the result of two years of hard work with Disney Concerts and Broadway Princess Party. Impresario Live is proud of its association with Disney to bring more premium Disney live shows to the region in the near future,” said Omar Baydoun, managing director of Impresario Live.

For more information, visit riyadhbookfair.org.sa