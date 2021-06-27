Kanye West is reportedly suing Walmart over imitation Yeezy Foam Runners

The rapper's lawyers claim the supermarket chain is trading off 'one of the most influential and successful brands in fashion'

Kanye West is reportedly suing Walmart over an alleged copy of his Yeezy trainers. AP
Kanye West is reportedly suing Walmart over an alleged copy of his Yeezy trainers. AP

Kanye West is suing US supermarket chain Walmart for “flagrantly” profiting off his footwear brand Yeezy, according to reports.

In a court filing seen by TMZ and The Blast, the rapper is accusing Walmart of copying his Yeezy Foam Runner trainer, trading off his brand’s designs and “popularity”.

The Foam Runner design first launched in 2020, retailing for $75 a pair, and becoming an instant sell-out.

West’s lawyers allege the shoe on sale on Walmart’s website is an “unauthorised exact copy”, saying the Yeezy brand was worth “billions”, and that West “sets trends for everything he touches".

“Simply put, Kanye West is a household name, and the Yeezy brand, which has become synonymous with West, has become one of the most influential and successful brands in fashion”, the document reportedly said.

It was also alleged that West previously contacted Walmart with a warning to stop selling the trainers, but it apparently failed to do so.

“Walmart’s conduct is harming and will continue to harm West and Yeezy, leaving them no choice but [to sue] to stop Walmart’s unfair competition and profiting from the popularity of the success of West and Yeezy”, the court filings reportedly said.

Read More

Sudanese-British athlete and activist Asma Elbadawi stars in the campaign for adidas's new collection.Adidas launches its first full-coverage women's swimwear collection

Balenciaga unveils stiletto Crocs and the internet is divided

“Not only are West and Yeezy losing market share for their authentic Yeezy Foam Runner, but also their reputation and the goodwill of the Yeezy brand is being harmed by the association with the Imitation Shoe given its subpar quality, as evidenced by the consumer comments shown from the Walmart website,” West’s lawyers said.

In response to TMZ, Walmart said the trainer was sold by a third party company on its website.

"The product referenced in the complaint is not sold by Walmart, but rather by third party Marketplace sellers. We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim. We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint,” the representative said.

West has made a fortune out of his Yeezy brand, with sales generating nearly $1.7 billion in revenue in 2020, according to Bloomberg.

Updated: June 27, 2021 03:44 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's market capitalisation grew past the Dh1 trillion mark on Sunday after the listing of Alpha Dhabi's shares. Reuters

IHC shares surge pushing Abu Dhabi stock market above Dh1tn

Markets
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has previously criticised leaders who broke Covid rules. Getty

UK health secretary Matt Hancock resigns over Covid-19 kissing scandal

Europe
Quentin Tarantino accepts the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood' in 2020. EPA

Quentin Tarantino's next film will be his last, he has confirmed

Film
Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi. US re-entry into the nuclear deal would mean sanctions relief for Tehran. Bloomberg

Can Congress stop Biden from rejoining Iran deal?

The Americas
Devin Booker goes up for a shot against the LA Clippers during the Phoenix Suns' Game Four win. AFP

Suns claim 3-1 lead over Clippers to take command of Western Finals

North American
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read