Janet Jackson's 'Scream' music video outfit sells for $125K at auction

Janet Jackson's ensembles she wore in the Scream music video opposite her brother Michael Jackson were among the items up for bid in a three-day auction.

Julien's Auctions says her black circular bubble textured fabric long-sleeve shirt, black patent leather pants and black patent leather over-the-ankle boots sold for $125,000 Saturday. The auction, called Iconic Treasures From the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson, will be held until Sunday, the singer's 55th birthday.

Ahead of the auction, Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, said: “Janet has never done anything like this before. We’ve approached her so many times, and it has always been very hard to find anything at auction from her because she kept and archived everything.”

A fan takes pictures of Janet Jackson's costumes and belongings displayed during the preview of the 'Iconic Treasures' auction. EPA

Nolan later told The Observer: "Jackson has had this stuff in storage for years, and in her homes in Los Angeles, New York and London. She's been incredibly hands-on with sending personal notes on each piece, remembering what she wore and when, which we've included in the catalogue. She now feels it's time to let go."

Jackson partnered with Juilen’s Auctions to sell more than 1,000 items from her career and personal treasures. The auction was held live in Beverly Hills, California, and shown on Julien’s website.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards Compassion International, an organisation that helps children escape from poverty.

Jackson’s floor-length metallic silver coat with lambskin shearling lining, cuffs and collar, designed by Helen Storey, was bought for $50,000. Her silver string bikini and a pair of matching pants worn underneath the coat by Jackson sold for $25,600.

On Friday, Jackson's original jacket from her 1990 Rhythm Nation World Tour along with a black 1814 1814 cap and black satin gloves with metal plaque decoration was sold for $81,250.

Other items such as Jackson's silver-tone hoop earring suspending a key worn at the 1987 Soul Train Music Awards and her Rhythm Nation tour sold for $43,750.

- Additional reporting by AP

