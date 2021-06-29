From John Lennon's piano to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' jacket: 6 of the most expensive music memorabilia sold at auction

More pieces of rock ’n’ roll history are going under the hammer next month.

After the scruffy green sweater Kurt Cobain wore as part of Nirvana's 1994 MTV Unplugged in New York concert was sold for a record $334,000 last year (which at Dh1.2 million, made it the most expensive sweater sold in an auction), the guitar from the same concert is now up for grabs in a Beverly Hills auction on Saturday, June 20.

Valued at $1 million by Julien's Auctions, the 1959 Martin D-18E was played by Cobain throughout the show, which took place five months before he committed suicide at the age of 27.

The guitar played by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana’acclaimed MTV Unplugged in New York performance. Decades after grunge's reluctant poster boy took his own life, Kurt Cobain's guitar played during his legendary MTV Unplugged performance is hitting the auction block at a starting estimate of $1 million. Julien's Auctions.

The concert and resulting album went on to be hailed as modern rock classic and features plenty of stripped down takes of Nirvana favourites (Come as You Are, Polly and All Apologies) and the David Bowie cover The Man Who Sold the World.

Also getting in on the action are Led Zeppelin, who are selling the original artwork for their landmark 1969 debut album of the same name. Created by George Hardie (also responsible for Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here), the work is a startling image of the Hindenburg airship exploding over the Naval Air Station Lakehurst in 1937.

The item is reportedly valued between $20,000 and $30,000 with the Christie's auction running from Tuesday, June 9 to Thursday June 18.

So for those who are interested in owning a piece of musical history, let’s take a look at eight other pieces of that have gone for auction.

1. John Lennon’s 1965 Rolls-Royce Phantom ($2.29 million)

Canadian businessman Jim Pattison wanted a ticket to ride, and he shelled out a hefty amount for it in 1985 in a Sotheby's auction.

His purchase of John Lennon's psychedelic coloured Rolls-Royce Phantom limousine, which appeared prominently in The Beatles' Magical Mystery Tour film, remains one of the most expensive pieces of music memorabilia sold. It can now be viewed at Royal British Columbia Museum in Canada.

2. Bob Dylan's lyrics for 'Like a Rolling Stone' ($2.04 million)

A draft copy, complete with scratched out thoughts, rhymes and doodles, of one of rock 'n' roll greatest compositions was sold to a bidder in 2014. Some of Dylan's lyrics dropped from the finished recording include variations of the plaintive chorus line "How does it feel", including "it feels real" and "get down and kneel".

3. Michael Jackson’s red leather 'Thriller' jacket ($1.8 million)

Michael Jackson's influential video for Thriller is known for his chilling transformation into a werewolf and that red leather jacket. It was the same piece of clothing that US gold trader Milton Verret picked up in a 2011 auction. Another version of the jacket, which Jackson also wore on the set, remains in the hands of his estate.

4. John Lennon’s piano for $2.05m

It was the battle of the stars. When the piano John Lennon used to write his 1971 anthem Imagine was put on auction in 2000, celebrities and Beatle-maniacs scrambled to get their hands on it. It was George Michael who won out in the end after outbidding fellow popstar Robbie Williams and rocker Noel Gallagher with his £1.67m bid.

5. Eric Clapton's Fender Stratocaster ($959,000)

The Fender Stratocaster was Eric Clapton's instrument of choice both in the studio and on stage from 1970 to 1985. When Christie's sold it in 2004, the auction house underestimated Clapton's fan base and the guitar went for five times the original valued price.

6. Jimi Hendrix’s burnt guitar ($380,000)

Ever since Jimi Hendrix torched his Stratocaster guitar as part of his Monterey International Pop Festival in 1967, the instrument has been unplayable. That didn't stop a US collector from purchasing a charred piece of rock history in 2008.

As an added bonus, here's a look at two other quirky items that have sold for auction:

Justin Bieber’s hair ($40,668)

It was a cut for a good cause. In 2011, Justin Bieber donated a lock of his hair (during the time it looked scruffy) to Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, which she sold off in a charity auction for just a little over $40,000.

Justin Timberlake’s half-eaten breakfast ($1,025)

Forget One Directioners, Nsync fans were the real deal. In 2000, during the peak of their fame, a 19-year-old forked out $1,025 for Justin Timberlake's half-eaten breakfast. As a guest on a morning radio show, the singer was in a rush and only managed a few bites of his French toast. Before long that piece of crust was on eBay, and US super-fan Kathy Summers was the winning bidder. It i not known if the bread was consumed.

Read more:

Beyond Nirvana: 8 'MTV Unplugged' moments that changed music forever

[ 'False Prophet': What is Bob Dylan singing about in his new song? ]

[ 'Welcome home': Michael Buble gifts house to Filipina carer who looked after his grandfather ]

The biog Family: Parents and four sisters Education: Bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing at American University of Sharjah A self-confessed foodie, she enjoys trying out new cuisines, her current favourite is the poke superfood bowls Likes reading: autobiographies and fiction Favourite holiday destination: Italy Posts information about challenges, events, runs in other emirates on the group's Instagram account @Anagowrunning Has created a database of Emirati and GCC sportspeople on Instagram @abeermk, highlight: Athletes Apart from training, also talks to women about nutrition, healthy lifestyle, diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure

TO ALL THE BOYS: ALWAYS AND FOREVER Directed by: Michael Fimognari Starring: Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Two stars

What it means to be a conservationist Who is Enric Sala? Enric Sala is an expert on marine conservation and is currently the National Geographic Society's Explorer-in-Residence. His love of the sea started with his childhood in Spain, inspired by the example of the legendary diver Jacques Cousteau. He has been a university professor of Oceanography in the US, as well as working at the Spanish National Council for Scientific Research and is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Biodiversity and the Bio-Economy. He has dedicated his life to protecting life in the oceans. Enric describes himself as a flexitarian who only eats meat occasionally. What is biodiversity? According to the United Nations Environment Programme, all life on earth – including in its forests and oceans – forms a “rich tapestry of interconnecting and interdependent forces”. Biodiversity on earth today is the product of four billion years of evolution and consists of many millions of distinct biological species. The term ‘biodiversity’ is relatively new, popularised since the 1980s and coinciding with an understanding of the growing threats to the natural world including habitat loss, pollution and climate change. The loss of biodiversity itself is dangerous because it contributes to clean, consistent water flows, food security, protection from floods and storms and a stable climate. The natural world can be an ally in combating global climate change but to do so it must be protected. Nations are working to achieve this, including setting targets to be reached by 2020 for the protection of the natural state of 17 per cent of the land and 10 per cent of the oceans. However, these are well short of what is needed, according to experts, with half the land needed to be in a natural state to help avert disaster.

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

From exhibitions to the battlefield In 2016, the Shaded Dome was awarded with the 'De Vernufteling' people's choice award, an annual prize by the Dutch Association of Consulting Engineers and the Royal Netherlands Society of Engineers for the most innovative project by a Dutch engineering firm. It was assigned by the Dutch Ministry of Defence to modify the Shaded Dome to make it suitable for ballistic protection. Royal HaskoningDHV, one of the companies which designed the dome, is an independent international engineering and project management consultancy, leading the way in sustainable development and innovation. It is driving positive change through innovation and technology, helping use resources more efficiently. It aims to minimise the impact on the environment by leading by example in its projects in sustainable development and innovation, to become part of the solution to a more sustainable society now and into the future.

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

Results Men's finals 45kg:Duc Le Hoang (VIE) beat Zolfi Amirhossein (IRI) points 29-28. 48kg: Naruephon Chittra (THA) beat Joseph Vanlalhruaia (IND) TKO round 2. 51kg: Sakchai Chamchit (THA) beat Salam Al Suwaid (IRQ) TKO round 1. ​​​​​​​54kg: Veerasak Senanue (THA) beat Huynh Hoang Phi (VIE) 30-25. 57kg: Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Tak Chuen Suen (MAC) RSC round 3. 60kg: Yerkanat Ospan (KAZ) beat Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) 30-27. 63.5kg: Abil Galiyev (KAZ) beat Nouredine Samir (UAE) 29-28. 67kg: Narin Wonglakhon (THA) beat Mohammed Mardi (UAE) 29-28. 71kg: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) w/o Shaker Al Tekreeti (IRQ). 75kg:​​​​​​​ Youssef Abboud (LBN) w/o Ayoob Saki (IRI). 81kg: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Khaled Tarraf (LBN) 29-28. 86kg: Ali Takaloo (IRI) beat Emil Umayev (KAZ) 30-27. 91kg: Hamid Reza Kordabadi (IRI) beat Mohamad Osaily (LBN) RSC round 1. 91-plus kg: Mohammadrezapoor Shirmohammad (IRI) beat Abdulla Hasan (IRQ) 30-27. Women's finals 45kg: Somruethai Siripathum (THA) beat Ha Huu Huynh (VIE) 30-27. 48kg: Thanawan Thongduang (THA) beat Colleen Saddi (PHI) 30-27. 51kg: Wansawang Srila Or (THA) beat Thuy Phuong Trieu (VIE) 29-28. 54kg: Ruchira Wongsriwo (THA) beat Zeinab Khatoun (LBN) 30-26. 57kg: Sara Idriss (LBN) beat Zahra Nasiri Bargh (IRI) 30-27. 60kg: Kaewrudee Kamtakrapoom (THA) beat Sedigheh Hajivand (IRI) TKO round 2. 63.5kg: Nadiya Moghaddam (IRI) w/o Reem Al Issa (JOR).

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

