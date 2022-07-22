Beyonce releases full track list for new album 'Renaissance'

Ahead of the release of her long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance, on July 29, Beyonce has released the record’s 16-song track list.
Alongside Break My Soul, the first track to be released from the album, there are tracks titled America Has a Problem, Alien Superstar and Thique.
Alongside the track list, Beyonce released the composer credits for the album, revealing she collaborated with a number of well-known artists, including her husband Jay-Z, Drake, Skrillex, The-Dream and 070 Shake.
The album will also include a number of sampled tracks from artists including Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, James Brown and Teena Marie.
Information about Beyonce's seventh album has been slowly released in recent months.
In 2021, she told Harper's Bazaar the album aims to be a source of release after the tension of the last few years.
“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love and laugh again,” she said.
“I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."
With the album title prefaced with the words "Act I" on the art work, we can also assume more music is on the way from the artist.
This hunch is further strengthened by comments from British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who, after hearing select tracks from Renaissance, teased that a "thrilling abundance" of music is coming our way.
Renaissance track list in full:
I’m That Girl
Cozy
Alien Superstar
Cuff It
Energy
Break My Soul
Church Girl
Plastic Off the Sofa
Virgo’s Groove
Move
Heated
Thique
All Up in Your Mind
America Has a Problem
Pure/Honey
Summer Renaissance