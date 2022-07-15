Beyonce amasses 3.4 million TikTok followers within 16 hours of first post

Beyonce has amassed more than 3.4 million followers within hours of joining TikTok.

The singer, 40 shared her first post on the social media site, a video of fans dancing and singing along to her recent single Break My Soul, on Thursday afternoon.

Sourced from uploads by fans, the one-minute clip featured members of the public, as well as American rap superstar Cardi B.

Beyonce captioned the post: "Seeing y'all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B."

The star added the hashtags #BREAKMYSOUL and #RENAISSANCE, the name of her coming album.

Renaissance is the follow-up to 2016's Lemonade, which was accompanied by a 65-minute film of the same title and went to number one in many countries.

Beyonce wiped her social media accounts in July, prompting speculation that new music was on the way.

After confirming Renaissance would arrive on July 29, she was revealed as the cover star of British Vogue's July issue.

Throughout her music career, Beyonce has scored three number one albums and five number one singles in the UK.

Read More 40 facts about Beyonce as the star turns 40

The singer, who has been married to rapper and businessman Jay-Z since 2008, made history last year when she became the most decorated female artist at the Grammy Awards.

She won four awards out of nine nominations, making it 28 over her career, which surpasses the 27 of bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss.

Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy was born in January 2012, and then in June 2017, the singer gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Beyonce's career through the years: