Munshid Al Sharjah receives 'most beautiful' message from Sheikh Dr Sultan

Issa Al Hussein from Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Hijazi from Sudan and Abdullah Al Qasimi from Bahrain were eliminated via audience voting during the semi-final of Munshid Al Sharjah, the annual international show that crowns the Muslim world's next nasheed star. The event was held at Sharjah's Al Majaz Amphitheatre on Saturday and broadcast live on Sharjah TV.

Six contestants will now map out their way to the final closing night, to be held at the same venue on March 31.

They are Mustafa Al Shafei from Egypt, Rahif Al Hajj from Lebanon, Khalid Al Moued from Palestine, Zakaria Al Zirek from Morocco, Aseel Jaber from Algeria and Ahmed Samreen from Jordan.

On Saturday, Munshid Al Sharjah's team said they have received “the most beautiful message from Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah,who praised the show and hailed the performance of its contestants in the "greatest nasheed competition in the world".

Though Ahmed Hijazi from Sudan was eliminated, he vowed to carry on his chanting journey.

“Not reaching the finals will not discourage me,” Hijazi told The National.