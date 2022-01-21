A South Indian music festival is coming to Expo 2020: here's the line-up

The marathon seven-hour show will feature 15 artists performing in several genres and languages

Expo 2020 Dubai's Jubilee Stage will host the seven-hour HIT Music Festival featuring 15 South Indian artists. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai
David Tusing
Jan 21, 2022

Following its 2020 debut in Sharjah, the HIT Music Festival, featuring top South Indian musical artists, will make a comeback at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday. With 15 artists on the line-up, the marathon seven-hour show on the Jubilee Stage will include performances in several genres and languages, from Tamil to Malayalam.

Artists on the bill include young Keralite singing sensation Suchetha Satish, as well as singer and actress Remya Nambeesan and Sachin Warrier, known for his song Muthuchippi Poloru from the Malayalam film Thattathin Marayathu. Nambeesan is a familiar face on the Malayalam and Tamil film circuits.

Suchetha, 16, who made headlines at age 12 for breaking a Guinness World Record by singing in 102 languages, will begin the festival with a multilingual set at 5pm.

Also on the line-up are rock and blues trio Rock Paper Scissors, and singer, poet and social media sensation, Arya Dhayal, who will also perform her debut single Try My Self.

Singer and actor Siddharth Menon from Kerala, the co-founder of acclaimed band Thaikkudam Bridge, will also perform along with singer Jyotsna Radhakrishnan, who has more than 1,000 songs in her repertoire, and sings in 12 languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

KS Harisankar, a singer and music producer who comes from a family of musicians and predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, will also perform.

Harish Sivaramakrishnan, the lead vocalist of rock band Agam, who performs a progressive version of Carnatic music, the South Indian classical system of music, will be the final performer of the night.

Entry to the festival is free for all Expo 2020 Dubai ticket holders.

Here's the running order for the HIT Music Festival 2022:

1. Suchetha Satish – 5 minutes

2. Singari Melam – 30 minutes

3. Trilok – 45 minutes

4. Rock Paper Scissors – 45 minutes

5. JAM 202 – 20 minutes

6. Tirur – 20 minutes

7. Mangal Suvarnan – 15 minutes

8. Arya Dhayal – 30 minutes

9. Sachin Warrier – 30 minutes

10. Siddharth Menon – 30 minutes

11. Jyotsna Radhakrishnan – 30 minutes

12. KS Harisankar – 30 minutes

13. Remya Nambeesan – 30 minutes

14. Govind Vasantha – 20 minutes

15. Harish Sivaramakrishnan – 45 minutes

Updated: January 21st 2022, 6:42 AM
