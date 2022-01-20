The Script and Two Door Cinema Club to close Diriyah E-Prix

The closing race of the Diriyah E-Prix will feature performances by The Script and Two Door Cinema Club on January 29. The event will take place on the outskirts of Riyadh, home to Unesco World Heritage Site Turaif.

The Script, one of Ireland’s most celebrated rock bands, will make their debut in Saudi Arabia. The act can lay claim to a long list of achievements attained over the past decade, including five platinum-selling albums, six billion streams, 30 million single sales and 11 million album sales. They are best known for their hits Breakeven, The Man Who Can't Be Moved and Hall of Fame.

Alongside The Script, Northern Irish indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club will be playing some of their biggest fan favourites, including What You Know and Something Good Can Work. They are frequent performers at UK festivals such as Reading, Leeds and Glastonbury.

Finally, it has been announced that Craig David will also be appearing in the kingdom for the first time, performing some of his biggest hits, including Walking Away, 7 Days and Rise and Fall. He'll be joining singer James Blunt and rapper Wyclef Jean on January 28.

The eighth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will also mark the opening of Jahez Village, featuring cultural festivities, food and retail experiences.

Strict health and safety protocols will be observed, organisers said. They advise those interested in enjoying the event live to purchase tickets early as attendance will be limited.

Tickets from 150 Saudi riyals ($40) are available at diriyah-eprix.com.