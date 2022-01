Stars share NYE messages of hope: from Victoria Beckham to Elton John and Kylie Minogue

Celebrities from around the world have taken to social media to express their hopes for the new year and to reflect on 2021.

From Victoria Beckham to Sir Elton John and Kylie Minogue, here is what the A-list names have had to say as 2022 begins:

Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John has shared a message of hope for New Year's Eve

Sir Elton John thanked his fans and the artists who have worked with him throughout the year for helping to make 2021 "one of the most incredible years" of his career.

The pop superstar, 74, said he could not have achieved the success if it were not for those who supported and collaborated with him on his UK number one album, The Lockdown Sessions, including Stevie Wonder, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and Olly Alexander.

He said: "Thanks to all of you, I love you all! I can't wait to FINALLY get back on the road with my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and everything else that 2022 has in store!

Jamie Oliver

British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver shared that this time of the year, now more than ever, is a good moment to reflect and be grateful. Getty Images

TV chef Jamie Oliver, 46, reflected on his 2021 in an Instagram post.

He said: "An early Happy new year !!! from me and Jools ... We wish you all good health! and good luck for 2022.

"I always think this time of year now more than ever is a good moment to reflect and be massively grateful for all my wonderful family, loyal friends, extraordinary work colleagues and of course YOU the great global public that support me and inspire me every single day.

"Thank you all very much xxx since lockdown to this very day it feels like we've been on a long journey together, I hope I've been useful and helped you enjoy some special moments around the dinner table to laugh and smile and create new memories big love guys."

Sir Paul McCartney

Sharing a picture of himself on stage, the former Beatles singer wrote: "Happy New Year's. May next year be shining bright – Paul."

In November, a documentary featuring never-before-seen footage of the four famous musicians playing together during their January 1969 recording sessions was released.

The Beatles: Get Back, was directed by Peter Jackson and was released on Disney+ in three two-hour parts.

Victoria Beckham

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has got into the holiday spirit by sharing a video from the girl group's music video to their classic track Wannabe, which shows her in a black dress grabbing a champagne glass from a waiter.

She captioned the post: "New Year's Eve mood!! Hoping you all have a spicy one."

Kylie Minogue

Australian singer Kylie Minogue had a remix of her song 'A Second to Midnight' come out on December 31. Getty Images

December 31 brought Minogue, 53, a special gift, in the form of a remix version of her song A Second to Midnight with Olly Alexander.

Minogue posted: "Thank you to the ICON @jodieharsh for this incredible remix of A Second To Midnight @yearsandyears which is out NOW, have a great NYE Lovers! Link in stories."

Her post made reference to her 2010 hit, All The Lovers.

Neil Patrick Harris

American actor Neil Patrick Harris hoped that 2022 would be "safer". AP

The How I Met Your Mother actor wished everyone a "safer" 2022 in a video with his husband, professional chef David Burtka and their pet dogs Gidget, Spike and Ella.

"We just wanted to say happy new year, it's been a crazy year no doubt and let's hope that 2022 is safer and, er, that's it. Safer," he said.

"Be super happy with what you've got, we're super proud and super grateful for you, for our family and for our kids.

"But mostly for you guys for sticking with us through it all, we really appreciate all the kind words as we take these crazy adventures."

Nick Grimshaw

BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, 37, bid an emotional farewell in August after 14 years with the station.

Grimshaw, who hosted the drivetime show up until his departure, summed up his year by posting a video to Instagram of him sitting on a chair as it collapses underneath him and described 2021 as the chair.

He wrote: "A weird old year of big changes and new chapters, of new beginnings and fresh realisations. Happy new year, see you on the other side."

Giuseppe Dell'Anno

The The Great British Bake Off champion for 2021 has encouraged his followers to "bake, cook and share more of our delicious creations" in 2022.

In an Instagram post, Giuseppe Dell'Anno wrote: "Let's arm ourselves with the strength and courage we will all need to face 2022. Let's stay positive and keep spreading positivity.

"Let's be kind, compassionate, inclusive and friendly with everybody."

He said he was celebrating the new year with the Italian dish strufoli and said that others to toast the incoming year with "whatever your heart fancies".

Rose Ayling-Ellis

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice with the glitterball trophy during the final of 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2021. BBC

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, 27, made Strictly Come Dancing history this year as the first deaf contestant and went on to win the show with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

She told her Instagram followers to: "Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What's important is the action. You don't have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow."

"That definitely what 2021 did for me, the year of growth, discovery and surprises. I cannot wait to see what 2022 would bring."