Korea's top female artists form new K-pop supergroup Girls On Top

A new female K-pop supergroup has been formed called Girls On Top and the ensemble from SM Entertainment features some of the biggest acts in South Korean music.

The seven-member band consists of soloist BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Wendy and Seulgi, and aespa’s Winter and Karina.

Girls On Top will perform together for the first time on Saturday at SM Entertainment’s New Year concert, SMTown Live 2022. The event is free to stream. It will also include performances from Exo, aespa, TVXQ, Super Junior and more.

Their first single will be released next Monday, although no other details have been revealed yet.

“Girls, bring it on,” reads their official Twitter bio, while their only tweet so far suggests the group’s name might be shortened to GOT. “GOT the beat,” it read. “(GOT: Girls On Top).”

The group shares a name with BoA’s 2005 single and album of the same name.

This is the second supergroup SM Entertainment has launched in recent years following the 2019 unveiling of SuperM.

The boy band, which released the album Super One last year, has seven members: Taemin of Shinee, Baekhyun and Kai of Exo and Taeyong, Mark, Ten and Lucas of NCT and its associated subgroups (NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV).

They also shot their music video for the single Jopping in Dubai. The word is a portmanteau of "jumping" and "popping", which the seven-member band claim is "how they get down".

The video shows band members riding motorbikes around Happiness Street in Business Bay and on Al Khail Road, driving down Meydan Bridge, and performing on a stretch of highway in the desert. One of the members is also seen singing and dancing to his verse in a vast desert expanse with the Dubai skyline in the background.