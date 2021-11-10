Korean fusion group sEODo Band on bringing Chosun pop to the UAE

These days, it feels as though Korean pop music is seemingly taking over the world, but one band from South Korea is ready to introduce fans in the region to a new fresh new sound.

In collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centre in the UAE, sEODo Band will make its Middle East debut with an online performance at The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The six-member group, consisting of vocalist Seodo, guitarist Yeon Tae-hee, percussionist Park Jin-byeong, keyboardist Kim Seong-hyun, drummer Yang Jung-hoon and bassist Kim Tae-joo, specialise in a newer genre called Chosun pop.

But what does that actually sound like?

“Chosun pop is a combination of Joseon (a Korean dynasty period) and pop, the unique genre that sEODo Band has created. sEODo Band aims to lead traditional music to become a type of popular music that all audiences can enjoy,” says vocalist Seodo.

“Based on the stories, rhythms, and melodies of traditional music, we intend to present a fresh and unrivalled genre with a mixture of pop elements.”

He goes on to explain that the group uses already existing music forms such as pop, blues, jazz and adds traditional Korean instruments to create their unique sounds.

Seodo says that when he was young, he specialised in pansori, a traditional genre of Korean musical storytelling performed by a singer and a drummer. However, it all came together after he majored in practical music in university, when he discovered how the two could naturally mix and match to form a distinct new sound.

Fans who tune into the online show will likely hear songs from sEODo Band's recently released EP Moon: Disentangle, which came out in June and consists of five songs showcasing that musical fusion.

“Through the online concert, you can experience all the different shades of sEODo Band – from music that [features] Korean traditional songs to western pop-style songs,” he says.

Although the group won’t be in Abu Dhabi for an in-person performance, they are still appreciative of getting an opportunity to perform for fans, hoping to introduce them to something they haven’t heard before.

“I feel so thankful that audiences in the UAE are interested in Chosun pop, which is a new music genre,” says Seodo. “For us, we just really appreciate it when our audience enjoys our music.”

sEODo Band performs on Wednesday, November 10 at 8pm. Tickets are free but registration is required. More information can be found at www.nyuad-artscenter.org