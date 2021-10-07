Catriona Gray and Yeng Constantino coming to Dubai for pre-Christmas Filipino concert

An early Christmas gift is coming for fans of Filipino music.

The Paskong Handog Para Sa Pinoy 2021 concert will take place at Festival Arena at Dubai Festival City on December 10, featuring Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, singer-actor Sam Milby, pop-rock star Yeng Constantino, OPM hitmaker Erik Santos and singer-comedienne K Brosas.

The event is put together by Creative Minds events company, and organisers hope to help blast “homesickness away” for those who have been unable to travel back to the Philippines. Fans will be treated to a medley of pop, ballad, OPM (Original Pilipino Music) and everything in between.

In March, Gray released her new single RYF, her second track following 2018’s We’re in this Together. The song was inspired by her statements during her Miss Universe pageant journey.

Milby, a Filipino-American singer and actor and Gray’s boyfriend, also starred in the music video for We’re in this Together. He’s released five albums.

Constantino is regarded as one of the biggest hitmakers in the Philippine music industry. She is also one of the most-streamed Filipino artists of all time on Spotify and is most known for her hits Hawak Kamay and Ikaw.

She last performed in Dubai in 2019 at the Bayanihan Festival in Zabeel Park. Singer-comedienne Brosas and OPM hitmaker Santos also join the stellar line-up performing at Paskong Handog Para Sa Pinoy.

“This year we are celebrating a truly unique Christmas together with the top artists from the Philippines,” said Anna Melnychuk, co-founder and managing director of Creative Minds Events Organising.

“We want to bring joy back to the Filipino community in the UAE, while giving people the opportunity to come together and experience a musical extravaganza in a safe, and family-friendly atmosphere.”

Tickets start at Dh100 and can be purchased from Virgin Megastore and Platinumlist.