Justin Bieber leads MTV Video Music Awards 2021 nominees

Justin Bieber leads this year’s list of nominees at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo.

Bieber has seven nods: Video of the Year and Best Direction for Popstar, Artist of the Year and Best Cinematography for Holy and Best Pop song, Best Editing and Best Collaboration for Peaches.

Megan Thee Stallion is right behind with six nominations, mostly from her hit song Wap, which triggered nods for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Hip-Hop song. She was also nominated for a second time in the Best Hip-Hop category for her work on Lil Baby’s On Me (Remix).

Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo each have five nominations. Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion will compete with Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift for Artist of the Year.

Read more Ivor Novello Awards 2021: Harry Styles leads nominations for songwriting honours

The Video of the Year category is filled by Wap by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion; Popstar by DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Bieber; Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA; Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits; Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me By Your Name); and The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears.

Wap is also up for Song of the Year, alongside Mood by 24kGoldn featuring iann dior; Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic; Dynamite by BTS; Dua Lipa’s Levitating and Rodrigo’s driver’s license.

The 2021 VMAs will return to New York City, broadcasting from the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn on Sunday, September 12. The show will simulcast across CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1 and The CW Network.

– Additional reporting by Associated Press

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg Roma 4

Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90+4') Liverpool 2

Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.